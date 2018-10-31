news

The Kardashian-Jenner family members are known for extravagance — which means they tend to go overboard when given a theme, from color-coordinated Lamborghinis to baby showers saturated with cherry blossoms.

Halloween is one of the few occasions that truly rewards this commitment, and the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" clan never disappoints on this spooky holiday.

Here's the complete roundup of the family's show-stopping costumes this year.

Kylie Jenner became a Barbie doll.

All Kylie Jenner needed for this look was a pink bodysuit, pink heels, and some creative packaging.

Kylie even had an outfit change for this one costume.

The Kylie Cosmetics creator cited her specific outfit inspiration: the 25th anniversary Barbie doll.

Kylie also donned massive pink butterfly wings.

For this costume's Instagram debut, Kylie used the caption "Butterfly Effect" — the name of a song by her boyfriend, Travis Scott, which was released around the same time their daughter was conceived.

Read more: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott became parents just 10 months after meeting — here's a complete timeline of their relationship

Kylie's daughter Stormi had matching butterfly wings.

The mother-daughter duo donned matching butterfly costumes — not unlike Kylie and Travis, who have matching butterfly tattoos.

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True were matching in unicorn onesies.

"It's our first Halloween together!!!!" Khloe wrote of her 6-month-old daughter. "She's too cute to spook!!"

Even Kim's daughter Chicago rocked a unicorn horn.

Apparently, True and Chicago are "besties."

Read more: Kim Kardashian shares the first photo of 'triplets' Chicago, Stormi, and True together

Khloe and True matched again as tigers.

Khloe has been fully embracing her first Halloween as a mom.

True also made the perfect baby panda.

True Thompson is only 6 months old, but she's already well-versed in Kardashian costume changes.

True continued her animal theme with a lamb costume.

True was also dressed as a pig.

True also has a flamingo costume.

True broke the pattern, however, when she dressed as a pumpkin.

According to Khloe's post on Instagram, she "loves dressing up."

Kendall Jenner nailed her "Austin Powers" costume.

Kendall Jenner looked exactly like a Fembot — satirically feminine killing machines — from the first "Austin Powers" film.

Kendall's friend, musician Fai Khadra, coordinated as the film's titular character.

All five sisters coordinated their costumes as Victoria's Secret Angels.

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kylie, Kendall, and Khloe each put their own spin on the classic angel costume.

According to Kim's Instagram post, Victoria's Secret sent the sisters "actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night."

Kendall echoed this sentiment, writing: "Thank you for letting us steal your wings for the night." (Although, of course, Kendall has some practice; she now an ambassador for La Perla lingerie, but the supermodel has walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and might do so again this year.)

The Daily Mail shared a full look of the outfits used in the photo shoot by photographer Marcus Hyde.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.