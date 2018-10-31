Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle All the show-stopping Halloween costumes from the Kardashian-Jenner family this year

  • Published:

The Kardashian-Jenner family members tend to go overboard when given a theme, which means they never disappoint on this spooky holiday.

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian typically embrace Halloween traditions.

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian typically embrace Halloween traditions.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The Kardashian-Jenner family members are known for extravagance — which means they tend to go overboard when given a theme, from color-coordinated Lamborghinis to baby showers saturated with cherry blossoms.

Halloween is one of the few occasions that truly rewards this commitment, and the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" clan never disappoints on this spooky holiday.

Here's the complete roundup of the family's show-stopping costumes this year.

Kylie Jenner became a Barbie doll.

Kylie Jenner became a Barbie doll. play

Kylie Jenner became a Barbie doll.

(@kyliejenner/Instagram)

All Kylie Jenner needed for this look was a pink bodysuit, pink heels, and some creative packaging.

Happy Halloween

Kylie even had an outfit change for this one costume.

Kylie even had an outfit change for this one costume. play

Kylie even had an outfit change for this one costume.

(@kyliejenner/Instagram)

The Kylie Cosmetics creator cited her specific outfit inspiration: the 25th anniversary Barbie doll.

25th anniversary Barbie Totally Hair#emo#77iP##

Kylie also donned massive pink butterfly wings.

Kylie also donned massive pink butterfly wings. play

Kylie also donned massive pink butterfly wings.

(@kyliejenner/Instagram)

For this costume's Instagram debut, Kylie used the caption "Butterfly Effect" — the name of a song by her boyfriend, Travis Scott, which was released around the same time their daughter was conceived.

Read more: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott became parents just 10 months after meeting — here's a complete timeline of their relationship



Kylie's daughter Stormi had matching butterfly wings.

Kylie's daughter Stormi had matching butterfly wings. play

Kylie's daughter Stormi had matching butterfly wings.

(@kyliejenner/Instagram)

The mother-daughter duo donned matching butterfly costumes — not unlike Kylie and Travis, who have matching butterfly tattoos.

my baby butterfly..

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True were matching in unicorn onesies.

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True were matching in unicorn onesies. play

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True were matching in unicorn onesies.

(@khloekardashian/Instagram)

"It's our first Halloween together!!!!" Khloe wrote of her 6-month-old daughter. "She's too cute to spook!!"



Even Kim's daughter Chicago rocked a unicorn horn.

Even Kim's daughter Chicago rocked a unicorn horn. play

Even Kim's daughter Chicago rocked a unicorn horn.

(@khloekardashian/Instagram)

Apparently, True and Chicago are "besties."

Read more: Kim Kardashian shares the first photo of 'triplets' Chicago, Stormi, and True together



Khloe and True matched again as tigers.

Khloe and True matched again as tigers. play

Khloe and True matched again as tigers.

(@khloekardashian/Instagram)

Khloe has been fully embracing her first Halloween as a mom.



True also made the perfect baby panda.

True also made the perfect baby panda. play

True also made the perfect baby panda.

(@khloekardashian/Instagram)

True Thompson is only 6 months old, but she's already well-versed in Kardashian costume changes.



True continued her animal theme with a lamb costume.

True continued her animal theme with a lamb costume. play

True continued her animal theme with a lamb costume.

(@khloekardashian/Instagram)


True was also dressed as a pig.

True was also dressed as a pig. play

True was also dressed as a pig.

(@khloekardashian/Instagram)


True also has a flamingo costume.

True also has a flamingo costume. play

True also has a flamingo costume.

(@khloekardashian/Instagram)


True broke the pattern, however, when she dressed as a pumpkin.

True broke the pattern, however, when she dressed as a pumpkin. play

True broke the pattern, however, when she dressed as a pumpkin.

(@khloekardashian/Instagram)

According to Khloe's post on Instagram, she "loves dressing up."



Kendall Jenner nailed her "Austin Powers" costume.

Kendall Jenner nailed her "Austin Powers" costume. play

Kendall Jenner nailed her "Austin Powers" costume.

(Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner looked exactly like a Fembot — satirically feminine killing machines — from the first "Austin Powers" film.

Kendall's friend, musician Fai Khadra, coordinated as the film's titular character.

should we shag now or shag later baby?

All five sisters coordinated their costumes as Victoria's Secret Angels.

All five sisters coordinated their costumes as Victoria's Secret Angels. play

All five sisters coordinated their costumes as Victoria's Secret Angels.

(Kim Kardashian West/Twitter)

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kylie, Kendall, and Khloe each put their own spin on the classic angel costume.

According to Kim's Instagram post, Victoria's Secret sent the sisters "actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night."

Kendall echoed this sentiment, writing: "Thank you for letting us steal your wings for the night." (Although, of course, Kendall has some practice; she now an ambassador for La Perla lingerie, but the supermodel has walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and might do so again this year.)

The Daily Mail shared a full look of the outfits used in the photo shoot by photographer Marcus Hyde.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



It can be overwhelming to choose when there are so many deodorants out there.
Lifestyle Many people swear by deodorant marketed to men regardless of their gender — here's why
A woman in costume eats noodles at Beijing's Happy Valley amusement park on Halloween.
Lifestyle 29 photos show the wild and spooky ways people celebrated Halloween around the world
Anne Hathaway is a vegetarian.
Lifestyle Everything you need to know about Anne Hathaway's diet and exercise routine which includes lifting weights and eating chocolate
There are ways to pop a pimple that won't cause damage.
Lifestyle How to pop a pimple without destroying your skin
