The Kardashian-Jenner family members are known for extravagance — which means they tend to go overboard when given a theme, whether it be color-coordinated Lamborghinis or baby showers saturated with cherry blossoms.

Halloween is one of the few occasions that truly rewards this commitment, and the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" clan never disappoints on this spooky holiday.

Here's the complete roundup of the family's showstopping costumes this year.

Kendall Jenner nailed her "Austin Powers" costume.

Kendall Jenner looked exactly like a Fembot, the satirically feminine killing machines from the first Austin Powers" film.

Kendall's friend, musician Fai Khadra, coordinated as the film's titular character.

Kylie Jenner became a Barbie doll.

All Kylie Jenner needed for this look was a pink bodysuit, pink heels, and some creative packaging.

Kylie even had an outfit change for this one costume.

The Kylie Cosmetics creator cited her outfit inspiration: the 25th anniversary Barbie doll.

According to a press release, Kylie's stylist, Jill Jacobs, worked with designer Bryan Hearns to create this custom mini dress and earrings.

Kylie also donned massive pink butterfly wings.

For this costume's Instagram debut, Kylie used the caption "Butterfly Effect" — the name of a song by her boyfriend, Travis Scott, which was released around the same time their daughter was conceived.

Kylie's daughter, Stormi Webster, had matching butterfly wings.

The mother-daughter duo donned matching butterfly costumes — not unlike Kylie and Scott, who have matching butterfly tattoos.

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson, were matching in unicorn onesies.

"It's our first Halloween together!!!!" Khloe Kardashian wrote of her 6-month-old daughter on Instagram. "She's too cute to spook!!"

Even Kim Kardashian West's daughter Chicago West rocked a unicorn horn.

Apparently, the two babies are "besties."

Khloe and True matched again as tigers.

Khloe has been fully embracing her first Halloween as a mom.

True also made the perfect baby panda.

True Thompson is only 6 months old, but she's already well versed in Kardashian costume changes.

True continued her animal theme with a lamb costume.

Chicago was seen in a similar lamb costume.

True was also dressed as a pig.

True also had a flamingo costume.

True broke the pattern, however, when she dressed as a pumpkin.

According to Khloe's post on Instagram, her daughter "loves dressing up."

All five sisters coordinated their costumes as Victoria's Secret Angels.

Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall, Kylie, and Khloe each put their own spin on the classic angel costume.

According to Kim's Instagram post, Victoria's Secret sent the sisters "actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night."

Kendall echoed this sentiment, writing "thank you for letting us steal your wings for the night." (Although, of course, Kendall has had some practice; she's currently an ambassador for La Perla lingerie, but the supermodel has walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show before and might do so again this year.)

The Daily Mail shared a full look of the outfits used in the photo shoot by photographer Marcus Hyde.

Kylie borrowed her sparkly look from Candice Swanepoel.

"Thanks @victoriassecret for letting me borrow @angelcandices outfit for the night," she wrote on Instagram. "I felt like an angel."

Kylie also dressed as a storm cloud, a play on her daughter's name.

Kylie's cloud dress and Stormi's outfit were both custom-made by the Alejandro Collection. The 21-year-old mom carried a gold lightening bolt to match Stormi's all-gold look.

"I know I have a lot of costumes going on this year, but I'm not finished," Kylie said in her Instagram story. "I have one more, I promise. Just one more."

For her final look, Kylie wore a group costume with four friends, each dressed as a different flavor of Fanta.

Kylie's yellow latex costume was meant to embody the soda's pineapple flavor.

Kourtney dressed up as Ariana Grande to take her kids trick-or-treating.

Kourtney's outfit recalls Ariana Grande's affinity for mini dresses and over-the-knee boots — as well as her iconic high ponytail, of course.

Kourtney's youngest son, Reign Disick, went as Jack Skellington for trick-or-treating, while her oldest son, Mason Disick, was the villain Mini-Me.

Jack Skellington is the Pumpkin King from "The Nightmare Before Christmas," and Mini-Me is an evil character from the "Austin Powers" movies. (Kim can be heard calling Mason Disick "Mini-Me," rather than Dr. Evil, in the Instagram story.)

Kourtney also joined in on the "Austin Powers" theme.

Kourtney and Stephanie Shepherd, Kim's former assistant, dressed as Japanese twins Fook Mi and Fook Yu from "Austin Powers in Goldmember."

Earlier in the night, Reign Disick dressed as Lil Pump for a coordinating costume with Kim's son, Saint — who dressed as his own father, Kanye West.

The oversized, boxy costumes are from Kanye West and Lil Pump's music video for "I Love It."

Kim's daughter, North West, and Kourtney's daughter, Penelope Disick, dressed as the same rappers from a different performance.

North West and Penelope Disick also dressed as Kanye West and Lil Pump, respectively, donning the same costumes the rappers wore while performing "I Love It" on "Saturday Night Live."

Saint and Chicago both wore superhero costumes from "The Incredibles."

It seems that Kim's two youngest kids are inseperable.

Kim dressed as Pamela Anderson for a couples costume with her best friend.

Kim's furry hat, white corset, sparkly pants, and dramatic makeup all echo Pamela Anderson's memorable outfit at the 1999 VMAs.

She even adorned her right arm with the "Baywatch" star's barbed wire tattoo.

Kim's best friend, Jonathan Cheban, dressed as Tommy Lee, Anderson's then husband.

Kendall donned a classic witch hat.

"Not a costume, a lifestyle," she joked in her Instagram caption.

Finally, Kris Jenner wore a Cleopatra costume.

Kris Jenner's elaborate look, "all made from metal and chain," was custom-made by Laurel DeWitt.

"I appreciate you transforming me into my version of Cleopatra!!! You made it so glamorous!!!!" Kris wrote on Instagram.

