Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle All the showstopping Halloween costumes from the Kardashian-Jenner family this year

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Kardashian-Jenner family members tend to go overboard when given a theme — which means they never disappoint on this spooky holiday.

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian West typically embrace Halloween traditions. play

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian West typically embrace Halloween traditions.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The Kardashian-Jenner family members are known for extravagance — which means they tend to go overboard when given a theme, whether it be color-coordinated Lamborghinis or baby showers saturated with cherry blossoms.

Halloween is one of the few occasions that truly rewards this commitment, and the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" clan never disappoints on this spooky holiday.

Here's the complete roundup of the family's showstopping costumes this year.

Kendall Jenner nailed her "Austin Powers" costume.

Kendall Jenner nailed her "Austin Powers" costume. play

Kendall Jenner nailed her "Austin Powers" costume.

(Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner looked exactly like a Fembot, the satirically feminine killing machines from the first Austin Powers" film.

Kendall's friend, musician Fai Khadra, coordinated as the film's titular character.

View this post on Instagram

should we shag now or shag later baby?

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on



Kylie Jenner became a Barbie doll.

Kylie Jenner became a Barbie doll. play

Kylie Jenner became a Barbie doll.

(@kyliejenner/Instagram)

All Kylie Jenner needed for this look was a pink bodysuit, pink heels, and some creative packaging.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Halloween

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on



Kylie even had an outfit change for this one costume.

Kylie even had an outfit change for this one costume. play

Kylie even had an outfit change for this one costume.

(@kyliejenner/Instagram)

The Kylie Cosmetics creator cited her outfit inspiration: the 25th anniversary Barbie doll.

View this post on Instagram

25th anniversary Barbie Totally Hair#emo#77iP##

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

According to a press release, Kylie's stylist, Jill Jacobs, worked with designer Bryan Hearns to create this custom mini dress and earrings.



Kylie also donned massive pink butterfly wings.

Kylie also donned massive pink butterfly wings. play

Kylie also donned massive pink butterfly wings.

(@kyliejenner/Instagram)

For this costume's Instagram debut, Kylie used the caption "Butterfly Effect" — the name of a song by her boyfriend, Travis Scott, which was released around the same time their daughter was conceived.

Read more: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott became parents just 10 months after meeting — here's a complete timeline of their relationship



Kylie's daughter, Stormi Webster, had matching butterfly wings.

Kylie's daughter, Stormi Webster, had matching butterfly wings. play

Kylie's daughter, Stormi Webster, had matching butterfly wings.

(@kyliejenner/Instagram)

The mother-daughter duo donned matching butterfly costumes — not unlike Kylie and Scott, who have matching butterfly tattoos.

View this post on Instagram

my baby butterfly..

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on



Khloe Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson, were matching in unicorn onesies.

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson, were matching in unicorn onesies. play

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson, were matching in unicorn onesies.

(@khloekardashian/Instagram)

"It's our first Halloween together!!!!" Khloe Kardashian wrote of her 6-month-old daughter on Instagram. "She's too cute to spook!!"



Even Kim Kardashian West's daughter Chicago West rocked a unicorn horn.

Even Kim Kardashian West's daughter Chicago West rocked a unicorn horn. play

Even Kim Kardashian West's daughter Chicago West rocked a unicorn horn.

(@khloekardashian/Instagram)

Apparently, the two babies are "besties."

Read more: Kim Kardashian West shares the first photo of 'triplets' Chicago, Stormi, and True together



Khloe and True matched again as tigers.

Khloe and True matched again as tigers. play

Khloe and True matched again as tigers.

(@khloekardashian/Instagram)

Khloe has been fully embracing her first Halloween as a mom.



True also made the perfect baby panda.

True also made the perfect baby panda. play

True also made the perfect baby panda.

(@khloekardashian/Instagram)

True Thompson is only 6 months old, but she's already well versed in Kardashian costume changes.



True continued her animal theme with a lamb costume.

True continued her animal theme with a lamb costume. play

True continued her animal theme with a lamb costume.

(@khloekardashian/Instagram)


Chicago was seen in a similar lamb costume.

Chicago was seen in a similar lamb costume. play

Chicago was seen in a similar lamb costume.

(@kimkardashian/Instagram)


True was also dressed as a pig.

True was also dressed as a pig. play

True was also dressed as a pig.

(@khloekardashian/Instagram)


True also had a flamingo costume.

True also had a flamingo costume. play

True also had a flamingo costume.

(@khloekardashian/Instagram)


True broke the pattern, however, when she dressed as a pumpkin.

True broke the pattern, however, when she dressed as a pumpkin. play

True broke the pattern, however, when she dressed as a pumpkin.

(@khloekardashian/Instagram)

According to Khloe's post on Instagram, her daughter "loves dressing up."



All five sisters coordinated their costumes as Victoria's Secret Angels.

All five sisters coordinated their costumes as Victoria's Secret Angels. play

All five sisters coordinated their costumes as Victoria's Secret Angels.

(@KimKardashian/Twitter)

Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall, Kylie, and Khloe each put their own spin on the classic angel costume.

View this post on Instagram

I love u my sisters. Forever my angels.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

According to Kim's Instagram post, Victoria's Secret sent the sisters "actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night."

Kendall echoed this sentiment, writing "thank you for letting us steal your wings for the night." (Although, of course, Kendall has had some practice; she's currently an ambassador for La Perla lingerie, but the supermodel has walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show before and might do so again this year.)

View this post on Instagram

Marcus #emo#77iP##

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

The Daily Mail shared a full look of the outfits used in the photo shoot by photographer Marcus Hyde.



Kylie borrowed her sparkly look from Candice Swanepoel.

Kylie borrowed her sparkly look from Candice Swanepoel. play

Kylie borrowed her sparkly look from Candice Swanepoel.

(@kyliejenner/Instagram)

"Thanks @victoriassecret for letting me borrow @angelcandices outfit for the night," she wrote on Instagram. "I felt like an angel."

View this post on Instagram

#emo#77iP###emo#8J+PvA==##

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on



Kylie also dressed as a storm cloud, a play on her daughter's name.

"Stormi weather." play

"Stormi weather."

(@kyliejenner/Instagram)

Kylie's cloud dress and Stormi's outfit were both custom-made by the Alejandro Collection. The 21-year-old mom carried a gold lightening bolt to match Stormi's all-gold look.

"I know I have a lot of costumes going on this year, but I'm not finished," Kylie said in her Instagram story. "I have one more, I promise. Just one more."



For her final look, Kylie wore a group costume with four friends, each dressed as a different flavor of Fanta.

For her final look, Kylie wore a group costume with four friends, each dressed as a different flavor of Fanta. play

For her final look, Kylie wore a group costume with four friends, each dressed as a different flavor of Fanta.

(@kyliejenner/Instagram)

Kylie's yellow latex costume was meant to embody the soda's pineapple flavor.

View this post on Instagram

Pineapple Blue Raspberry #FANTA

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on



Kourtney dressed up as Ariana Grande to take her kids trick-or-treating.

Kourtney dressed up as Ariana Grande to take her kids trick-or-treating. play

Kourtney dressed up as Ariana Grande to take her kids trick-or-treating.

(@kourtneykardash/Instagram)

Kourtney's outfit recalls Ariana Grande's affinity for mini dresses and over-the-knee boots — as well as her iconic high ponytail, of course.



Kourtney's youngest son, Reign Disick, went as Jack Skellington for trick-or-treating, while her oldest son, Mason Disick, was the villain Mini-Me.

Kourtney's youngest son, Reign Disick, went as Jack Skellington for trick-or-treating, while her oldest son, Mason Disick, was the villain Mini-Me. play

Kourtney's youngest son, Reign Disick, went as Jack Skellington for trick-or-treating, while her oldest son, Mason Disick, was the villain Mini-Me.

(@kourtneykardash/@kimkardashian/Instagram)

Jack Skellington is the Pumpkin King from "The Nightmare Before Christmas," and Mini-Me is an evil character from the "Austin Powers" movies. (Kim can be heard calling Mason Disick "Mini-Me," rather than Dr. Evil, in the Instagram story.)



Kourtney also joined in on the "Austin Powers" theme.

Kourtney also joined in on the "Austin Powers" theme. play

Kourtney also joined in on the "Austin Powers" theme.

(@kourtneykardash/Instagram)

Kourtney and Stephanie Shepherd, Kim's former assistant, dressed as Japanese twins Fook Mi and Fook Yu from "Austin Powers in Goldmember."



Earlier in the night, Reign Disick dressed as Lil Pump for a coordinating costume with Kim's son, Saint — who dressed as his own father, Kanye West.

Earlier in the night, Reign Disick dressed as Lil Pump for a coordinating costume with Kim's son, Saint — who dressed as his own father, Kanye West. play

Earlier in the night, Reign Disick dressed as Lil Pump for a coordinating costume with Kim's son, Saint — who dressed as his own father, Kanye West.

(@KimKardashian/Instagram)

The oversized, boxy costumes are from Kanye West and Lil Pump's music video for "I Love It."



Kim's daughter, North West, and Kourtney's daughter, Penelope Disick, dressed as the same rappers from a different performance.

Kim's daughter, North West, and Kourtney's daughter, Penelope Disick, dressed as the same rappers from a different performance. play

Kim's daughter, North West, and Kourtney's daughter, Penelope Disick, dressed as the same rappers from a different performance.

(@KimKardashian/Twitter)

North West and Penelope Disick also dressed as Kanye West and Lil Pump, respectively, donning the same costumes the rappers wore while performing "I Love It" on "Saturday Night Live."



Saint and Chicago both wore superhero costumes from "The Incredibles."

Saint and Chicago both wore superhero costumes from "The Incredibles." play

Saint and Chicago both wore superhero costumes from "The Incredibles."

(@kimkardashian/Instagram)

It seems that Kim's two youngest kids are inseperable.



Kim dressed as Pamela Anderson for a couples costume with her best friend.

Kim dressed as Pamela Anderson for a couples costume with her best friend. play

Kim dressed as Pamela Anderson for a couples costume with her best friend.

(@kimkardashian/Instagram)

Kim's furry hat, white corset, sparkly pants, and dramatic makeup all echo Pamela Anderson's memorable outfit at the 1999 VMAs.

She even adorned her right arm with the "Baywatch" star's barbed wire tattoo.

Kim's best friend, Jonathan Cheban, dressed as Tommy Lee, Anderson's then husband.



Kendall donned a classic witch hat.

Kendall donned a classic witch hat. play

Kendall donned a classic witch hat.

(@kendalljenner/Instagram)

"Not a costume, a lifestyle," she joked in her Instagram caption.



Finally, Kris Jenner wore a Cleopatra costume.

Finally, Kris Jenner wore a Cleopatra costume. play

Finally, Kris Jenner wore a Cleopatra costume.

(@krisjenner/Instagram)

Kris Jenner's elaborate look, "all made from metal and chain," was custom-made by Laurel DeWitt.

"I appreciate you transforming me into my version of Cleopatra!!! You made it so glamorous!!!!" Kris wrote on Instagram.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle The Kardashian-Jenners dressed up as Victoria's Secret...bullet
3 Lifestyle I just turned 50 — here are 10 life lessons I wish I'd...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Newark Liberty International Airport is seen from a Customs and Border Protection (CBP), helicopter
Lifestyle These are the best and worst airports in America to get stranded at over the holiday season
Cardi B became a breakout artist in 2017.
Lifestyle The fabulous life of Cardi B, from stripper to chart-topping rapper
Your dog deserves the best.
Lifestyle 9 over-the-top spa treatments for your pets
20. Karen, 53
Lifestyle I asked 25 people for the worst things about living in LA — and it's not just the traffic
X
Advertisement