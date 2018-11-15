Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle Amazon is selling a jacket with an actual heater built in and people are calling it a 'must have'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Clothing brand Ororo is selling a line of $139.99 jackets with built-in heaters across the chest and mid-back areas.

Amazon reviewers are loving this heated jacket. play

Amazon reviewers are loving this heated jacket.

(Amazon)

Winter is fast approaching, which means it's crunch time in the search for the perfect cold-weather gear. While celebrities are making puffer jackets one of the must-have items of the season, it looks like heated clothing might also become a literally hot item.

Clothing brand Ororo sells a variety of heated clothing items ranging from vests to windbreakers, and its heated soft shell jackets are getting some rave reviews from Amazon customers.

The jacket comes in both women's and men's sizes. play

The jacket comes in both women's and men's sizes.

(Amazon)

The $139.99 jacket — which we first spotted on Marie Claire — features built-in heating elements across the chest and mid-back areas with three heating levels to choose from.

It features heating elements across the chest and mid-back areas. play

It features heating elements across the chest and mid-back areas.

(Amazon)

It's powered by a rechargeable battery pack that sits in the jacket's left inside pocket. The brand claims the battery pack will last for up to eight hours of use, and can also be used as a portable smartphone charger.

The battery pack sits in inside the left pocket. play

The battery pack sits in inside the left pocket.

(Amazon)

Both the men's and women's jackets are getting mostly positive reviews on Amazon, with people calling them "a must have" for the winter. Others wrote that the heating elements work "super quickly" and that "the battery works like a champ."

Some people pointed out a few flaws, with some writing that it "runs small" and pointing out that they found the size of the battery "bulky."

It features three heating levels. play

It features three heating levels.

(Amazon)

The jacket isn't the only heated item on the market. Jimmy Choo recently released a pair of heated boots as well.

Read more: Jimmy Choo is selling heated boots for $1,795 that will keep your feet warm all winter

Find out more about Ororo's line of heated apparel on its website and on Amazon here.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Classroom (file)
Lifestyle Teachers are seeing their colleagues leave the profession at an alarming rate, and this might be why
dress fire
Lifestyle A woman blew up her wedding dress to celebrate her divorce and the impact could be felt form miles away
As well as the Model 3, Tesla's newest car.
Lifestyle I took a Tesla Model S on a road trip and quickly discovered why it's unlike any other car on the market (TSLA)
Tesla Model 3.
Lifestyle Elon Musk said Tesla customers still have time to guarantee they get a $7,500 tax credit on a new car (TSLA)
X
Advertisement