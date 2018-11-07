Pulse.com.gh logo
America's largest union group celebrated the defeat over Wisconsin governor Scott Walker with a six-word burn

Wisconsin's Republican governor, Scott Walker, lost re-election to Democrat Tony Evers on Tuesday.

(Darren Hauck/Getty Images)

Union groups relished their victory over Wisconsin's Republican governor Scott Walker Wednesday morning with a six-word burn.

The statement came from Richard Trumka, the president of The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, which represents America's largest collection of unions.

"Scott Walker is a national disgrace," it read.

Walker's eight-year tenure as Wisconsin's governor has been marked by his hostility to unions and the laws that protect teachers. He lost to Democrat Tony Evers, the superintendent of the state's public school system.

Walker still hasn't conceded the race, though. Under Wisconsin's laws, gubernatorial victors must win with at least a 1% vote margin to declare victory. With 99% of precincts reporting, Evers has just a hair over the necessary margin, according to the New York Times.

