According to NBC 6 Miami, American Airlines Flight 257, a flight bound for Mexico City from Miami, was initially scheduled for a 6:50 p.m. departure on Wednesday evening.

At 6:15 p.m. the Miami-Dade Police announced via Twitter that they were "investigating a security concern related to an American Airlines flight."

The announcement added, "All passengers have been contained and safety protocols have been set in place. Adjacent gates have been cleared."

NBC 6 reports once the threat was deemed "not credible" and passengers were given the "all-clear" to re-board at 9:30 p.m., the flight was delayed another five hours. Data from Flight Aware shows the flight was eventually canceled at 2:30 a.m.

In a statement to Business Insider, American Airlines spokesperson Ross Feinstein said, "It was a non-credible threat that was cleared by law enforcement. All passengers were provided with overnight accommodations and rebooked on flights departing Oct. 25 to Mexico City."

While it was initially reported that the passengers on Flight 257 were "evacuated," American Airlines has pushed back on this description, with Feinstein telling Business Insider, "the flight was not 'evacuated.' Flight never left the gate in MIA, and all passengers deplaned normally."

News 7 Miami tells a different story though, reporting that after flight attendants told passengers of a "security check" on the plane, passengers were then ushered off the plane and sorted into groups of 10.

Flight 257 Passenger Juha Mikkola spoke to News 7 Miami on the phone and said, "We left all our bags and things on the plane, and as we went through the jetway, there were a lot of officers and sniffing dogs."

Mikkola added, "They had us all get separated, and the dogs kind of sniffed everybody."

According to Mikkola's account with News 7 Miami, police officers spoke with travelers inside the terminals and around the plane, and passenger's cell phones were inspected.

The security threat in Miami comes on the same day that multiple explosive devices were mailed to the homes of public figures including Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, former Attorney General Eric Holder, and the New York headquarters of CNN.

Some videos and photos were posted on social media by passengers that showed the chaos that ensued on Flight 257.