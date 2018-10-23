news

Amy Schumer announced that she is pregnant via an unconventional means on Monday night.

She gave the news to journalist Jessica Yellin, who posted it on social media, buried under a list of 23 Democrats whom Schumer is endorsing for the midterm elections.

Yellin tweeted the list of Schumer's picks, and at the bottom it said: "I'm pregnant-Amy Schumer."

American actress and comedian Amy Schumer announced she was pregnant on Monday, but hid the news in a list of 23 Democrat politicians she is endorsing for the midterm elections.

Schumer broke the news by referring fans to the social media accounts of journalist Jessica Yellin, who writes for a social media news outlet called News Not Noise.

The detail was hidden at the bottom of the list of 23 Democratic politicians that Schumer is endorsing, including those standing for seats in the House, the Senate, and for state governorships.

The candidates include Ted Cruz's challenger Beto O'Rourke in Texas, incumbent New York state governor Andrew Cuomo, and Jacky Rosen, who is trying to unseat GOP senator Dean Heller in Nevada.

Hidden at the end of the list was "I'm pregnant-Amy Schumer." This tweet (which you can click to expand) shows a screengrab from News Not Noise's Instagram story, that displayed the full list.

Schumer teased on Monday that she might be expecting on her Instagram page — with her and her husband's heads photoshopped onto the bodies of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who announced last week that they are expecting a baby.

The message with the photo said: "About to announce some exciting news on @jessicayellin insta page. Follow her and VOTE!!"

Schumer married chef Chris Fischer in February. The baby will be their first child together.

