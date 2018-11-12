news

An American Airlines flight attendant is suing the Fort Worth-based airline after she allegedly had a physical fight with another crew member while onboard a plane in June 2016, multiple sources have reported.

According to the Dallas Morning News, in a lawsuit filed in federal court on Friday, Kathy Ida Wolfe claims that Laura Powers "grabbed my scarf, choking me, and dragged me in the aisle and in front of the passengers."

The Dallas Morning News reports Wolfe's lawsuit against American Airlines and Powers includes allegations of negligence, a dangerous work environment, breach of contract, assault and battery, and is seeking damages of up to $1 million dollars.

When asked by Business Insider for a statement on this allegation, American Airlines spokesperson Ross Feinstein declined to comment but did say, "American strives to create a work environment in which all team members feel safe and respected."

According to the Dallas Morning News, in a lawsuit filed in federal court on Friday, Kathy Ida Wolfe claims that in June 2016 Laura Powers "maliciously dug her fingernails into my arm and slammed the door of a beverage cart on my arm."

Newsweek reports that Wolfe and Powers were employed by the airline at the time of the incident, and that Powers has been an employee of the airline since 1985.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Wolfe followed American Airlines protocol by reporting the alleged attack to the captain, other flight attendants, and the flight service manager. But Wolfe claims American Airlines did not investigate the incident, so she filed a lawsuit against Powers and the airline. The lawsuit was originally filed in June in Tarrant County district court before being filed in federal court.

According to USA Today, attorneys for both American Airlines and Powers responded to the initial Tarrant County lawsuit by stating "not liable because Plaintiff caused or contributed to cause the harm for which recovery of damages is sought."

