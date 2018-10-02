An American Airlines flight was diverted after an 'unruly' passenger started doing pull-ups on the overhead compartment (AAL)

news

Mike Blake / Reuters

An American Airlines flight was diverted off its scheduled course after an 'unruly' passenger berated a flight attendant and did pull-ups on the overhead compartment.

American Airlines Flight 2763 left Phoenix on 3:45 p.m. local time on Monday, October 1, en route to Boston.

Roughly two hours into the flight, the plane was diverted to Kansas City due to the actions of an unruly passenger who appeared to be intoxicated.

Interfering with a flight crew member violates federal law and can carry a penalty of a felony conviction, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to 20 years in prison.

According to CBS 4 Boston, passengers said a man boarded the plane with a woman and two dogs and seemed to be under the influence of alcohol, as he was stumbling. Passengers told CBS he eventually started to hang onto the overhead baggage compartments, doing pull-ups, and later in the flight became belligerent toward a flight attendant when she asked him multiple times to sit down.

When asked by Business Insider to comment on the matter, an American Airlines spokesperson said the flight was, "Diverted due to an unruly passenger. The passenger was removed by law-enforcement and flight re-departed for Boston."

American Airlines suggested contacting the Federal Bureau of Investigation for more details. Business Insider reached out to the Kansas City Branch of the FBI, but has not heard back for comment.

Interfering with members of the flight crew and flight attendants is a federal offense. It can result in a fine of up to $250,000, and up to 20 years in prison.

The passenger's name has not been released to the public and there is no word if he is facing any charges for his behavior.

AA Flight 2763 did not arrive into Boston from Kansas City until shortly after 1 a.m. local time, on Tuesday, October 2.