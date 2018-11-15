news

Princess Cruises/Facebook

The death of a passenger on a Princess Cruises ship, which is owned by Carnival Group, in the Caribbean is being investigated as a possible murder, USA Today reports.

The Aruba-based publication Diario says the woman fell from the ship's upper deck after a man had choked her, according to USA Today.

A Royal Princess representative confirmed the woman's death to Business Insider and said the FBI and local authorities boarded the ship when it arrived in Aruba.

The cause of the woman's death has not been announced, the representative added.

The death of a passenger on a Princess cruise ship, which is owned by Carnival Group, in the Caribbean is being investigated as a possible murder, USA Today reports.

The passenger, a 52-year-old American woman, died Tuesday morning as the ship, Royal Princess, was sailing to Aruba, a Royal Princess representative told Business Insider. The representative said the FBI and local authorities boarded the ship when it arrived in Aruba and added that the cause of the woman's death has not been announced.

"We are deeply saddened by this incident and offer our sincere condolences to the family and those affected," the representative said.

The Aruba-based publication Diario says the woman fell from the ship's upper deck after a man had choked her, according to USA Today. MasNotica.com, another Aruba-based publication, said authorities are investigating the incident as a possible murder, USA Today reports.

Read more: A lawyer who reps cruise-ship workers reveals the most shocking thing he's heard about their job

According to The Daily Mail, the conflict between the woman and man, who was the woman's partner, began on the ship's 16th floor in its casino. The woman's leg was severed as she fell into a lifeboat, The Daily Mail reports.

The woman and man's names have not been disclosed.

Have you worked on a cruise ship? Do you have a story to share? Email this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.