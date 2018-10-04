Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

An e-cigarette caught fire onboard a Pegasus Airlines plane and forced it to make an emergency landing


Lifestyle An e-cigarette caught fire onboard a Pegasus Airlines plane and forced it to make an emergency landing

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Shutterstock/Vytautas Kielaitis

  • An e-cigarette caught fire while onboard a Pegasus Airlines flight, forcing the aircraft to make an emergency landing.
  • On Tuesday, Pegasus Airlines Flight 1135, a Boeing 737-800, took off from Istanbul and was forced to divert from its scheduled journey to Paris in order to make an emergency landing at Zagreb Airport in Croatia
  • Daily Sabah, a Turkish daily, reports that smoke alarms went off in the airplane's cargo hold, and has confirmed a passenger's e-cigarette caught fire in their luggage.
  • A recent report by Consumer Affairs found that federal agencies have been underestimating the number of burns, injuries, and explosions created by e-cigarettes.

An e-cigarette caught fire while onboard a Pegasus Airlines plane, forcing the aircraft to make an emergency landing.

On Tuesday, Pegusus Airliner Flight 1135, a Boeing 737-800, took off from Istanbul and was forced to divert from its scheduled journey to Paris in order to make an emergency landing at Zagreb Airport in Croatia.

According to FlightRadar24, a live air traffic website, it was about halfway through the flight when the Pegasus Airline plane needed to divert in the direction of Zagreb.

According to reports, a passenger's e-cigarette caught fire in the middle of the flight. Daily Sabah, a Turkish daily, reports that smoke alarms went off in the airplanes cargo hold, forcing the pilots to make the emergency landing. Daily Sabah said that Pegasus Airlines has confirmed a passenger's e-cigarette caught fire in their luggage.

Pegasus Airlines did not respond to Business Insider when asked for comment.

According to a social media post by Turkish Air News, all passengers were evacuated upon landing and no intervention by the fire brigade was necessary.

While it is certainly rare for an e-cigarette to cause a fire on an airplane, it is not out of the ordinary for an accident like this to occur. A recent report by Consumer Affairs found that federal agencies have been underestimating the number of burns, injuries, and explosions created by e-cigarette technology, which converts liquid nicotine into mist through the heating of a battery.

A photo of the Pegasus Airline plane being attended to by emergency personnel was posted by Turkish Air News' on social media on Tuesday morning.

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle Disappointing photos show what Iceland's famous Blue Lagoon...bullet
2 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
3 Lifestyle 7 power couples who make headlines in Ghanabullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

I supplement with magnesium
Lifestyle I always get 8 hours of sleep a night — here's how I manage it even when life is hectic
The Renault EZ-ULTIMO was designed to reflect French elegance with its smooth, angular shape and luxurious interiors.
Lifestyle Renault just unveiled a stunning self-driving electric concept car that's a swanky luxury hotel on wheels
6. Ford Flex: 64.3 days on the market
Lifestyle These are the 10 slowest-selling used cars in America
A rendering of a bedroom at the resort.
Lifestyle A luxury hotel company with hotels in classic hotspots like Laguna Beach and Beverly Hills is taking a chance on an unexpected new destination
X
Advertisement