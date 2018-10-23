Pulse.com.gh logo
An escalator malfunctioned at a Rome subway station, injuring at least 10 people, many of them Russian soccer fans. A video of the event went viral, showing people being spit out onto the floor by the fast-moving escalator.

The escalator collapse at a Rome metro station. play

The escalator collapse at a Rome metro station.

(RBWorldorg/Twitter)
An escalator at a Rome metro station malfunctioned Tuesday, inexplicably speeding up and shooting dozens of riders onto the floor.

Ten people were injured, according to the local Asna news agency, cited by Reuters.

Footage of the escalator went viral after being posted to a Russian sports blog's Twitter account. The Repubblica – Teatro dell'Opera station was crowded with fans of the visiting Russian soccer team CSKA, playing a game nearby.

The footage shows a packed escalator moving at a erratically fast speed. Riders were flung off the escalator and piled at the bottom of the steps with no place to move. One person can be seen climbing onto the escalator median in order to avoid the mass of people below.

Local police posted a photo of the damaged escalator.

A part of the underground escalator damaged where some of CSKA Moscow supporters were injured in Rome, Italy, posted by local police. play

A part of the underground escalator damaged where some of CSKA Moscow supporters were injured in Rome, Italy, posted by local police.

(Vigili del Fuoco /Handout/via REUTERS)

The station was closed and emergency services were dispatched to the scene, according to Reuters.

Italy's infrastructure has been a topic of increased scrutiny of late. In August, a bridge collapsed in Genoa, raising questions about the quality of the country's infrastructure maintenance.

