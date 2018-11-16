news

An off-duty pilot who drunkenly made threats aboard an Emirates plane and attacked a flight attendant received a one-year jail sentence on Wednesday, multiple sources have reported.

According to Arabian Business, the off-duty pilot, who is a 27-year-old Emirati, was under the influence of alcohol and assaulted a stewardess while he was traveling as a passenger on a flight from Madrid to Dubai on June 1, 2018.

The man pushed a flight attendant to the ground as she attempted to stop him from throwing his shoe at another passenger, and then, after he had been handcuffed to a seat, the man claimed he had a bomb and would use it to blow up the plane, the publication reported.

Arabian Business also reported that a witness said the man banged his head against video monitor screen and claimed he would tell police the crew had assaulted him.

Emirates was not immediately available for comment. However, the Dubai-based airline did confirm to The Points Guy that the pilot is not one of their employees.

The man was arrested by police as soon as the plane landed at Dubai International Airport.

According to the National, the off-duty pilot was charged with illegally consuming alcohol, disorderly behavior on-board an aircraft, and threatening the safety of passengers, while also being charged with issuing death threats, insulting crew members and passengers and causing $2,722 in damage to the aircraft by breaking the TV screen and window.

The man admitted to all charges brought against him in August and was sentenced to one year in jail on Wednesday.