news

A hospital in Ohio is on lockdown after reports of a woman with a gun threatening people inside, police said.

The Medina Police Department said no shots were fired, but officers were securing the facility.

The Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital in Ohio was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon following reports of a woman with a gun threatening people inside, police said.

The Medina Police Department said no shots have been fired, and officers are searching the hospital floor by floor.

"Medina Police responded to Medina Hospital regarding a female with a firearm threatening individuals," the department said in a statement. "Please avoid the hospital until police give the all clear."

The South Euclid Police Department called the incident "a potential active shooter situation."

Cleveland Clinic News also called the incident "a potential active shooter situation" and said authorities were on the scene.

"Both the hospital and office building are on lockdown," the clinic tweeted. "We advise no one travel to the Medina campus. We will continue to share updates."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.