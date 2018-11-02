news

On Halloween night, firefighters in Ireland were tricked by an optical illusion when a building appeared to be burning.

The Dublin Fire Brigade posted a video of the illusion on Twitter, and it's seriously confusing the internet.

Take a look at the puzzling video.

While it looks like there is a fire in the second-story window, the fire department explained that the building was not, in fact, burning. It was actually just the reflection of a "large bonfire in the city centre."

If you look closely, the fire is only a reflection — it's not inside the building.

Take a second look at the illusion and you'll see the reflection on the third floor as well.

The department said that they responded to 337 fire calls on Halloween night — about 200 of which were Halloween related, like uncontrolled bonfires.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.