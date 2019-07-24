Looking back at the past ten years, the popular website pays homage to the greatest films of the 2010s.

Their Top 100 movies of this era include great entries like "Moonlight," "Mad Max: Fury Road," "Lady Bird," "Inception," "The Wolf of Wall Street," "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," "Mission: Impossible - Fallout," "Black Panther," and our very own "Mother of George", named the 93rd best movie of the decade.

This Nigerian film is one of the best movies of the decade

Released back in 2013 by Nigerian photographer and filmmaker, Andrew Dosunmu, it follows the interesting story of Ayodele played by Issach de Bankolé and Adenike Balogun (Danai Gurira).

Viewers watch on as the newly married Nigerian couple struggle with fertility issues while dealing with the pressures that come with owning and managing a small restaurant in Brooklyn, New York.

The movie was nominated by Tambay Obenson, a Los Angeles-based writer, filmmaker and a serial entrepreneur, who describes it as "devastating and dazzling in equal measure."

Explaining his reason for picking Dosunmu's movie, he writes, "The rare movie to shine a light on the lives and customs of Nigerian immigrants, "Mother of George" is exquisitely staged by Dosunmu - who makes full use of his background as both a Nigerian-American and a fashion photographer - and lushly photographed by cinematographer Bradford Young, who would leverage his work here into shooting the likes of "Selma" and "Arrival."

"The film's beauty, however, is never self-serving. Dosunmu uses it as a lens through which to clarify the power of love and the possibility of betrayal as those twin energies flow through a woman who's caught between the weight of tradition and the pull of modernity. Made for the big screen but still waiting for a big audience, "Mother of George" is not only one of the best films of this decade, but it will also be one of the best discoveries of the next," he concludes.