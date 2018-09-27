Another senior Tesla employee appears to have left the company (TSLA)

news

Chris Pizzello / AP

Antoin Abou-Haydar, who was a senior director of production and quality for Tesla, appears to have left the company this month, according to his LinkedIn page.

Abou-Haydar's page says he is now working as the vice president of global quality for the Chinese electric-vehicle startup Byton.

Tesla, Abou-Haydar, and Byton did not immediately respond to Business Insider's requests for comment.

The automaker has a history of high turnover among its senior employees and has seen a number leave this year. Abou-Haydar would be the fifth high-level employee to depart this month, following head of human resources Gabrielle Toledano, chief accountant Dave Morton, head of communications Sarah O'Brien (her departure was announced in August, but her final day at the company was September 7, according to Bloomberg), and vice president of global supply management Liam O'Connor.

Vehicle production and quality, Abou-Haydar's areas of responsibility, have been a point of concern for Tesla over the past year. The company struggled to meet production targets for its Model 3 sedan before hitting a long-delayed goal at the end of June, and it has faced reports of inconsistent vehicle quality from customers. Business Insider reported in August that a much higher percentage of Model 3s produced at the end of June required rework than a car at another auto plant might have.

As the end of the third quarter approaches, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said this month that the company is on track for the " target="_blank"most amazing quarter" in its history. He said Tesla will build and deliver twice as many vehicles in the third quarter as it did in the second quarter, when it made 53,339 vehicles and delivered 40,740.

Have a Tesla news tip? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.