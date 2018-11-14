news
Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
- Tesla is known for its high rate of executive turnover, and this year has been no different.
- During a year in which the automaker has faced production issues, investigations from the federal government, and questions about the decision-making of CEO Elon Musk, departures from senior employees have added yet another challenge.
- Seven senior employees appear to have left Tesla since the beginning of September.
Tesla has seen a lot of executives leave this year.
During a year in which the automaker has faced production issues, investigations from the federal government, and questions about the decision-making of CEO Elon Musk, departures from senior employees have added yet another challenge.
Seven senior employees appear to have left Tesla since the beginning of September: senior director of production and quality Antoin Abou-Haydar, head of human resources Gabrielle Toledano, chief accountant Dave Morton, head of communications Sarah O'Brien (her departure was announced in August, but her final day at the company was September 7, according to Bloomberg), vice president of global supply management Liam O'Connor, vice president of worldwide finance and operations Justin McAnear, and legal vice president Phil Rothenberg.
These are the key names who have left Tesla in 2018, when they left, and where they went next (according to their LinkedIn pages or company announcements):
- January - Jason Mendez, director of manufacturing engineering: LinkedIn page does not list next position
- January - Will McColl, manager of equipment engineering: founded WaveForm Design
- February - Jon McNeill, president of global sales and services: became COO of Lyft
- March - Eric Branderiz, chief accounting officer: became CFO of Enphase Energy
- March - Susan Repo, corporate treasurer and vice president of finance: became CFO of Topia (she left Topia in June, according to her LinkedIn page)
- April - Jim Keller, head of Autopilot hardware engineering: became head of silicon engineering at Intel
- April - Georg Ell, director of Western Europe operations: became CEO of Smoothwall
- May - Matthew Schwall, director of field performance engineering: became heady of field safety at Waymo
- July - Ganesh Srivats, vice president overseeing retail, delivery, and marketing: became CEO of Moda Operandi
- September - Sarah O'Brien, vice president of communications: LinkedIn page does not list next position
-
September - Gabrielle Toledano, chief people officer: LinkedIn page does not list next position
-
September - Dave Morton, chief accounting officer: became CFO of Anaplan
- September - Liam O'Connor, vice president of global supply management: LinkedIn page does not list next position
- September - Antoin Abou-Haydar, senior director of production and quality: became vice president of global quality for Byton
- October - Justin McAnear, vice president of worldwide finance and operations: became CFO of 10X Genomics
- November - Phil Rothenberg, vice president in the legal department: became general counsel of Sonder
Have a Tesla news tip? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.