Another Tesla exec has left the company. Here are all the key names who have departed this year. (TSLA)

Tesla is known for its high rate of executive turnover, and this year has been no different. As the company has faced questions about its operations, finances, and leadership, departures from senior employees have only added to the impression of instability.
Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
As the company has faced production issues, concerns about its financial health, a reported investigation from the SEC, and questions about the decision-making of CEO Elon Musk, departures from senior employees have only added to the impression of instability.
Five senior employees appear to have left the company this month alone: senior director of production and quality Antoin Abou-Haydar, head of human resources Gabrielle Toledano, chief accountant Dave Morton, head of communications Sarah O'Brien (her departure was announced in August, but her final day at the company was September 7, according to Bloomberg), and vice president of global supply management Liam O'Connor.
These are the key names who have left Tesla in 2018, when they left, and where they went next (according to their LinkedIn pages or company announcements):
September - Gabrielle Toledano, chief people officer: LinkedIn page does not list next position
