Another Tesla executive has reportedly left the company. Here are all the key names who have departed this year. (TSLA)

Tesla is known for its high rate of executive turnover, and this year has been no different. As the company has faced questions about its operations, finances, and leadership, departures from senior employees have only added to the impression of instability.

  • Tesla is known for its high rate of executive turnover, and this year has been no different.
  • As the company has faced production issues, concerns about its financial health, a reported investigation from the SEC, and questions about the decision-making of CEO Elon Musk, departures from senior employees have only added to the impression of instability.
  • This month alone has seen four senior employees leave the company.

Tesla has seen a lot of executives leave this year.

As the company has faced production issues, concerns about its financial health, a reported investigation from the SEC, and questions about the decision-making of CEO Elon Musk, departures from senior employees have only added to the impression of instability.

This month alone has seen four senior employees leave the company: head of human resources Gabrielle Toledano, chief accountant Dave Morton, head of communications Sarah O'Brien (her departure was announced in August, but her final day at the company was September 7, according to Bloomberg), and vice president of global supply management Liam O'Connor (his departure has been reported by Bloomberg, though Tesla has not yet confirmed the report to Business Insider).

These are the key names who have left Tesla in 2018, when they left, and where they went next (according to their LinkedIn pages or company announcements):

  • January - Jason Mendez, director of manufacturing engineering: LinkedIn page does not list next position
  • January - Will McColl, manager of equipment engineering: founded WaveForm Design
  • February - Jon McNeill, president of global sales and services: became COO of Lyft
  • March - Eric Branderiz, chief accounting officer: became CFO of Enphase Energy
  • March - Susan Repo, corporate treasurer and vice president of finance: became CFO of Topia (she left Topia in June, according to her LinkedIn page)
  • April - Jim Keller, head of Autopilot hardware engineering: became head of silicon engineering at Intel
  • April - Georg Ell, director of Western Europe operations: became CEO of Smoothwall
  • May - Matthew Schwall, director of field performance engineering: became heady of field safety at Waymo
  • July - Ganesh Srivats, vice president overseeing retail, delivery, and marketing: became CEO of Moda Operandi
  • September - Sarah O'Brien, vice president of communications: LinkedIn page does not list next position

  • September - Gabrielle Toledano, chief people officer: LinkedIn page does not list next position

  • September - Dave Morton, chief accounting officer: became CFO of Anaplan
  • September - Liam O'Connor, vice president of global supply management: LinkedIn page does not list next position
  • October - Justin McAnear, vice president of worldwide finance and operations: set to leave on October 7, LinkedIn page does not list next position

Have a Tesla news tip? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.

