Following her reported breakup with Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande concealed her Pete Davidson finger tattoo at a recent performance.

On Tuesday, the "God Is a Woman" singer appeared at a taping to celebrate 15 years of "Wicked" on Broadway. The TV special, which will air on NBC on Monday, October 29, featured performances from Grande, Idina Menzel, Kristen Chenoweth, and other stars.

When Grande took the stage to sing 'The Wizard and I" (performed by Elphaba), eagle-eyed fans noticed that her small finger tattoo that says "Pete" was covered up by a Band-Aid.

Photos and videos shared by makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and Ron T. Young showed the covered up tattoo on Grande's left hand.

Her engagement ring from Davidson was also missing. According to reports, Grande returned the custom-made ring to the "Saturday Night Live" star. Fans first suspected that the couple's relationship was on the rocks after Davidson covered up his Grande-inspired "Dangerous Woman" neck tattoo. Now, there's a filled in heart and small "A" to replace it.

Since their whirlwind romance started a few months ago, Grande and Davidson got several tattoos. They got matching small clouds and the singer got the badge number of Davidson's late father who died on 9/11 tattooed on her foot to match the comedian's ink that appears on his arm.

In addition, Davidson has a tattoo on his chest that says "Grande" and the phrase "mille tendresse" on the back of his neck to match one that the "Sweetener" singer has. He also has a tattoo of the pig they got together, Piggy Smallz, on his stomach.

