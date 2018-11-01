news

Ariana Grande's path to stardom started with her love of musical theatre, leading her to a small stint on Broadway before she broke into the world of Hollywood.

Now, the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer is making headlines seemingly every day due to her whirlwind relationship with comedian and actor Pete Davidson, as well as for her new album, "Sweetener."

Grande always seems to be working on a new project, so it's no surprise that her net worth is estimated to be $50 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. What makes up that number? Here's a breakdown of the celeb's net worth.

She started her career on Broadway

Grande clutched onto music early in life. She began performing in local community theaters and on cruise ships.

At the age of 14, she auditioned for the new Jason Robert Brown show, "13 the Musical," which was coming to Broadway.

She was cast in the role of Charlotte as the musical and won a National Youth Theatre Association award for her portrayal of the character.

In 2009, she auditioned for a Nickelodeon show called "Victorious," which would launch her into teen idol stardom

Following her stint on Broadway, Grande was cast in the hit Nickelodeon show "Victorious." The show premiered in 2010 and, according to TV by the numbers, it had 5.7 million total viewers. The show featured Ariana as "Cat," a red-haired friend of the show's main character.

According to a contract obtained by TMZ, she made $9,000 per episode in the first season alone.

During the run of "Victorious," she also appeared on "Winx Club," "Snowflake and the White Gorilla," and a music video with Greyson Chance.

Once "Victorious" came to an end, she appeared on the new Nickelodeon show "Sam & Cat" which was canceled after 36 episodes.

After that, Grande made guest appearances on many shows including "Family Guy," "Scream Queens," "Zoolander," "Saturday Night Live,"and played the role of Penny Pingleton in NBC's "Hairspray Live!"

Her first album was a hit

During her time on "Victorious," Grande began writing music. Her first album, "Yours Truly," was released in 2013. The first single on the album "The Way" featuring Mac Miller, became a top 10 hit on the US Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at number nine. The album sold 138,000 copies sold in its first week.

One of the first accolades the singer received was the American Music Award for Best New Artist which she won in 2013.

Her music career took off from there

Since then, she's released three more albums. In 2014, she released "My Everything" and the debut single ‘Problem’ topped the charts across the world. It sold 169,000 copies in its first week and Ariana was top of the Billboard charts.

"The Honeymoon Tour" was Ariana’s next endeavor and saw her visiting America, Europe, and Asia. The eight-month tour earned a reported $40 million.

In 2016, Grande released "Dangerous Woman," which reached number two on Billboard charts, and subsequently went on her "Dangerous Woman Tour."

The "Dangerous Woman Tour," wrapped up in September 2017 and included 75 headlining performances worldwide. The tour sold over 875,000 tickets and grossed $71 million, Billboard reported.

Her most recent album, "Sweetener," dropped in 2018 to much anticipation. The album became her third number one album on Billboard 200.

Grande has been nominated for four Grammy Awards for her work.

Grande has multiple successful partnerships and her own perfume.

In 2016, Ariana became the face of Lipsy's new campaign and released a 20-piece collection in collaboration with the British brand.

Later, in 2017, the singer expanded her portfolio and signed a year-long partnership with shoe brand Reebok.

It's Grande's perfume, however, that has reportedly brought in a lot of money. According to Refinery29, the successful perfume line grossed over $150 million in retail sales across the globe.

