Ariana Grande just shared a sweet video of Mac Miller, and people are heartbroken

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Ariana Grande shared a touching video of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller on her Instagram story one week after splitting with Pete Davidson. In the video, the rapper is seen getting his tuxedo jacket sleeve adjusted by Grande’s mother and grandmother before the Oscars in 2017.

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller play

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller

(Getty Images)

Ariana Grande shared a touching video of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller on an Instagram story one week after splitting with Pete Davidson.

In the video, the rapper is seen getting his tuxedo jacket sleeve adjusted by Grande’s mother and grandmother before the 2017 Oscars. At one point, Miller looks back to smile at Grande, who is taking the video.

An interview with Elton John plays in the background and Miller jokes he “should’ve worn that for the night,” in reference to the singer’s ensemble.

This is one of the many memories Grande has shared on social media since Miller died of an apparent overdose two months ago.

"I adored you from the day I met you when I was 19 and I always will," Grande wrote in a caption.

Miller’s death is rumored to be part of the reason she and Davidson split, but she hasn’t confirmed this herself.

"Ever since Mac passed, she has been avoiding the grieving process and has been trying to keep herself insanely busy... Ariana wants to keep going, keep recording music and move on with her life, but understands that she needs to also deal with her emotions," a source told E! News.

Fans took to Twitter to send their love to the"Sweetener" singer.



