news

Ariana Grande released a new song called "Thank U, Next," which is the titular track of her upcoming album.

The song was inspired by the exes that she's grateful for, including rapper Big Sean, former backup dancer Ricky Alvarez, late rapper Mac Miller, and her ex-fiance Pete Davidson.

In the song, the 25-year-old says that she's learned love, patience, and pain from her past relationships.

The singer emphasizes self-love and empowerment, saying that she's been spending more time with herself, "havin' better discussions."

Ariana Grande released a song, and it's inspired by the lessons she's learned from her past relationships.

On Saturday night, the singer dropped a brand new track titled "Thank U, Next" shortly before ex Pete Davidson opened up about their breakup on "Saturday Night Live."

Prior to its release, Grande tweeted that her music would be the start of a "new chapter," characterized by "gratitude, growth, embracing our path bumps n all." "Thank U, Next" is also the titular track of her upcoming album.

The 25-year-old singer immediately jumps into the song by referencing four of her previous exes: Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, Mac Miller, and Davidson.

"Thought I'd end up with Sean, but he wasn't a match," she says of the rapper, who she dated from 2014 to 2015. Big Sean's vocals also appeared in the background of her song 2014 "Problem."

Grande then mentions her former backup dancer Alvarez, who she was in a relationship with from mid 2015 to July 2016. Fans might also recall that Alvarez was dating the singer during her infamous donut licking controversy.

"Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh," she sings."

Talking about her most recent engagement to "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson (which was called off in October), Grande says: "Even almost got married / And for Pete, I'm so thankful."

Over the course of their whirlwind engagement, the pair didn't hold back from red carpet PDA and matching tattoos. Grande also dedicated a song to the comedian on her recent album, "Sweetener."

Read more: Ariana Grande covered up one of her matching tattoos with ex Pete Davidson

Lastly, the singer included a sweet nod to late rapper Mac Miller, who she started dating in 2016. They also previously collaborated on "The Way" and "My Favorite." In May 2018, it was revealed that the couple broke up.

"Wish I could say 'Thank you' to Malcolm / 'Cause he was an angel," Grande sings.

Grande listed her most recent exes, but excluded her earlier ones, which include Graham Phillips (who she co-starred with in the Broadway play "13"), singer Nathan Sykes (who she collaborated with on the song "Almost Is Never Enough"), and YouTube star Jai Brooks (from the prank group The Janoskians).

In "Thank U, Next," Grande goes on to say that she's "so f---ing grateful for my ex."

She adds that she's learned love, patience, and pain from her past relationships, and now she's "so amazing." The singer says that she's "loved and lost," but is ultimately grateful for her exes.

The "Sweetener" crooner drives home her messages of self-love and empowerment in the second verse, where she says that she's started spending more time with her friends and "someone else" — herself.

Grande sings: "We havin' better discussions / I know they say I move on too fast / But this one gon' last / 'Cause her name is Ari / And I'm so good with that."

Listen to "Thank U, Next" below.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.