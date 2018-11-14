news

"The Bachelor" premiered in March 2002, changing the landscape of reality TV forever. Over the past 16 years, there have been 22 seasons of "The Bachelor," 14 seasons of "The Bachelorette," five seasons of "Bachelor in Paradise," three seasons of "Bachelor Pad," and one season of "The Bachelor Winter Games." That's a lot of potential relationships.

With the premiere of "Bachelor in Paradise" looming, we've rounded up every single couple that's currently together as a result of "The Bachelor" franchise. That includes "Paradise," "Bachelor Pad," and even couples that never shared any screen time, but met through their "Bachelor" connection.

Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch broke up on the penultimate episode of the most recent season of "Bachelor in Paradise," but got back together at the reunion — and they've been going strong since.

Known affectionately by their fellow "Paradise" contestants as "Mom and Dad," the world was shocked when the most solid couple of the season broke up on the last day of "Paradise." Wendt, straight off a stint on "Bachelor Winter Games," copped to still being affected by his split from ex-girlfriend Ashley Iaconetti (who appears elsewhere on this list). Loch, from Nick Viall's season of "The Bachelor," was blindsided.

Thankfully, the two reunited during the reunion episode, and have been giving us relationship envy ever since. Loch revealed in October that she plans on moving up north to Toronto (Wendt's hometown) at some point in 2019.

Breakout star of Becca's season, "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile, found love early on in "Bachelor in Paradise" with Kendall Long from Arie Luyendyk's season. After breaking up at the end of BIP, they revealed at the reunion that they are back together.

"Grocery Store Joe" and Long are two of the most popular members of Bachelor Nation in recent history — everyone was heartbroken when they broke up at the end of "Paradise." Long revealed to Chris Harrison that she flew to Chicago (Amabile's hometown) after they returned home from Mexico — naturally it was filmed — but their relationship status was unclear.

Thankfully, Amabile cleared everything up at the reunion taping: they are very much in love, and doing the long-distance thing. But Harrison, the fairy godfather of "Bachelor" land, told Amabile he could help with that, and offered him a spot on the upcoming season of "Dancing With the Stars," which films in Los Angeles, where Long lives — and he made it pretty far into the competition.

Two former "Bachelor" villains, Chris "Goose" Randone and Krystal Nielson, got engaged at the end of the most recent season of "Bachelor in Paradise."

After both spectacularly melted down in their respective seasons, Randone and Nielson found love on the beach in Mexico. After a few bumps in the road (relationships with Tia Booth, Kenny King, Kevin Wendt, and Connor Obrochta), these two got engaged during the season finale of "Paradise."

They've since moved in together in San Diego, and Randone recently shared that he's passed the most important test of all — meeting Nielson's dogs.

Clay Harbor of Becca Kufrin's season just revealed on Instagram that he's currently dating Angela Amezcua, who was recently eliminated from "Bachelor in Paradise."

People were disappointed when Harbor revealed that he wouldn't be appearing on "Paradise." The fan favorite left "The Bachelorette" due to a group date-related wrist injury, breaking Kufrin's, and viewers', heart(s).

But fear not! At some point after leaving "Paradise," Amezcua, who was eliminated on night one of Nick Viall's season, met Harbor in the real world — they were potentially introduced by fellow Bachelor Nation alum Chris Randone (aka Goose) — and began dating. Harbor announced their relationship in an adorable Instagram, captioned "What do the kids call it? Woman crush Wednesday? Welp here’s mine."

Garrett Yrigoyen successfully proposed to Becca Kufrin at the end of the most recent season of "The Bachelorette."

After a heart-wrenching breakup with Blake Horstmann, Kufrin accepted Yrigoyen's proposal. The two have been making the rounds on "Jimmy Kimmel" and "Good Morning America," and look very happy.

Yrigoyen has been in some hot water since the season began, due to some controversial Instagram likes that the Huffington Post first reported on, but Kufrin has said that "it made us stronger in the long run," and that she doesn't condone the posts he was double-tapping.

Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham got engaged on the "After the Final Rose" special, after Luyendyk shocked the world by dumping his fiancée (now-Bachelorette) Becca Kufrin on live television. They're now expecting their first child.

Luyendyk first appeared on the eighth season of "The Bachelorette" in 2012, competing for the love of Emily Maynard. He eventually became the runner-up.

In 2017, ABC made the surprising move to bring him back for the 22nd season of "The Bachelor," where viewers watched him propose to Kufrin.

Sometime after the proposal, Luyendyk decided he had made a mistake, and contacted Burnham, the runner-up from his season, before breaking up with Kufrin while the cameras were rolling, making for a controversial moment in Bachelor Nation's history.

Luyendyk and Burnham began their relationship anew, and he proposed to her on the live "After the Final Rose" special, which aired after the finale.

In November 2018, the couple announced some happy news — they're expecting a baby in June 2019! Baby Luyendyk, of course, already has an Instagram account. The parents-to-be are also in the midst of planning their January 2019 wedding in Hawaii.

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk found love on season four of "Bachelor in Paradise." They currently live together in Dallas.

Gates quickly became a fan favorite while she was a contestant on Nick Viall's season of "The Bachelor" in 2017. After finishing in second place, she made her way to Mexico for "Bachelor in Paradise," where she met Gottschalk, who had been a contestant on Rachel Lindsay's season of "The Bachelorette." His claim to fame? An unsettling mannequin he carried around named Adam Junior.

But all thoughts of Adam Junior were pushed aside once these two fell in love — and now they're the only couple left from their season of "Paradise," since Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth broke up.

Gates melted our hearts when she captioned a photo of the two, "Adam is my favorite person. I'm thankful he is the man he is. He sets an example for how every man should treat a woman."

Rachel Lindsay shocked fans when she chose Bryan Abasolo as her winner, but they're still engaged a year later.

Lindsay made history for being the first black Bachelorette after she came in third on Nick Viall's season of "The Bachelor."

After her devastating break-up with Peter Kraus, fans were a bit dubious when she immediately said yes to Abasolo's proposal — he wasn't exactly loved by fans.

But these two have made it work. They live together in Dallas, Texas, and, in Lindsay's own words are "living their best lives." While they haven't announced plans for a wedding anytime soon, Lindsay told Us Weekly that she "could elope with Bryan tomorrow."

Evan Bass basically wore Carly Waddell down until she gave him a chance on "Bachelor in Paradise" — and now they're happily married with a baby.

Bass, who appeared on JoJo Fletcher's season of "The Bachelorette," had a huge crush on Waddell, from Chris Soules' season of "The Bachelor," for most of their season of "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2016.

She maintained that she didn't have feelings for him until he wore her down and they fell in love. Bass proposed to Waddell at the end of the season.

A year later, their wedding was broadcast during the controversial season four of "Bachelor in Paradise," attended by all of your fave Bachelor Nation alumni.

Their daughter Isabella was born in February 2018. Isabella is their first child together, and Waddell's first — Bass has three sons from a previous relationship.

Jordan Rodgers proposed to JoJo Fletcher during season 12 of "The Bachelorette." They're still engaged and live in Dallas, Texas.

After Fletcher sent Robby Hayes packing, she accepted a proposal from Rodgers, who had been the obvious frontrunner for the entire season of the 2016 "The Bachelorette."

The duo is still together, and remain engaged, though they're not in a rush to get married. Fletcher told Us Weekly, "When we first got engaged, I was like, 'We’re getting married next year and I'm gonna have a diamond. I'm gonna have babies in two or three years.' Who knows? Life is so unpredictable and we’ll take it one day at a time. We'll get there when we get there."

The couple announced a web series starring the two of them, "Engaged with JoJo and Jordan," in September 2018. They promised fans that they were "about to get the real reality of our love story."

Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti's love story began in 2015 — they revealed their engagement in June 2018 after years of back and forth.

Haibon and Iaconetti competed on Kaitlyn Bristowe and Chris Soules' seasons of "The Bachelorette" and "The Bachelor" respectively, and met during the second season of "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2015. Iaconetti was smitten... Haibon not so much.

The timeline of their relationship is tricky, so they released a 45-minute video on Iaconetti's YouTube channel explaining how they fell in love. Essentially, Haibon realized he had to make his move once Iaconetti returned from "Bachelor Winter Games" with a boyfriend (Kevin Wendt).

Their relationship was made public in May 2018, and Haibon proposed just a few weeks later. Their engagement was shown on the most recent season of "Bachelor in Paradise."

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert met on "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2015, and got married eight months later. They welcomed their daughter Emerson in August 2017.

"Janner," as they're known, are the gold standard for "Bachelor in Paradise" couples. They were the first to get engaged and actually get married — there had been a few false starts with other couples — and have been making it work ever since. They have had their struggles though, which were shown on their season of "Marriage Boot Camp." However, they worked through their issues and came out stronger.

Their first daughter Emerson was born in August 2017, and, according to Roper, they're already trying for another.

"We're kind of low-key trying for another baby," Roper told People in April 2018, "We want our kids to be close in age so they're close siblings, and I'm not getting any younger."

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici remain the sole "Bachelor" couple to get married. They welcomed their second son in May 2018.

Sean Lowe is the only "Bachelor" (season 17, in 2013) that has stayed with the winner of his season (both Jason Mesnick and Arie Luyendyk returned to their runner-ups).

Lowe and Giudici had their first son, Samuel, in July 2016, two years after their televised wedding in 2014. Lowe gushed about his wife's maternal instinct to Entertainment Tonight after the birth of their second son, Isaiah, in June, saying "She's doing awesome. She was meant to be a mom. She never complains, even though she definitely gets less sleep than I do."

JP Rosenbaum won season seven of "The Bachelorette" when he proposed to Ashley Hebert. They share a son, Fordham, and a daughter, Essex.

After placing third on Brad Womack's season of "The Bachelor" (season 2), Hebert got her own fairytale ending when she got engaged to Rosenbaum. The two were married in December 2012.

Their children, Fordham and Essex, were born in 2014 and 2016 respectively. Rosenbaum and Hebert also appeared on "Marriage Boot Camp" to work through some issues they had, such as a lack of time for intimacy. But the couple worked through it, with Hebert admitting that she "could never raise my son without him." They even renewed their vows in August 2018.

Chris Siegfried proposed to Desiree Hartsock on season 17 of "The Bachelorette." They got married in 2015, had their first child in 2016, and recently announced that they're expecting another.

Hartsock originally appeared on Sean Lowe's season of "The Bachelor," but was sent home. Her season of "The Bachelorette" was especially controversial — she was broken up with by Brooks Forester during the second-to-last week of the show, who was thought of by many to be the frontrunner. Thus, a lot of people believed that Hartsock was settling when she accepted Siegfried's proposal.

Despite the controversy, Siegfried and Hartsock got married in January 2015. Their son, Asher, was born a year later. In July 2018, Hartsock announced on Instagram that the couple was expecting their second baby.

The two appeared on the most recent season of "Marriage Boot Camp," which aired its finale in November 2018. The couple, thankfully, decided to stay together and work on their issues.

Holly Durst and Blake Julian have the distinction of being the only successful couple from the short-lived spin-off series "Bachelor Pad."

Durst and Julian met during the second season of "Bachelor Pad" in 2011. Julian was fresh off of Ashley Hebert's season of "The Bachelorette," and Durst had last been seen on Matt Grant's season in 2008. Julian's proposal aired during the season finale.

The two were married by June 2012, and have since moved to South Carolina, where Julian is from.

Jason Mesnick proposed to Melissa Rycroft on the finale of his season of "The Bachelor," but revealed on "After the Final Rose" that he was still in love with runner-up Molly Malaney. They were married in 2010, and had a daughter, Riley, in 2013.

Before Arie Luyenydyk was the most hated "Bachelor" in history, there was Mesnick. He proposed to Rycroft, dumped her on "After the Final Rose," and immediately asked Malaney if they could resume their relationship.

But it worked out. Malaney and Mesnick were engaged later that year in October 2009, and were married just a few months later. Now, they're one of the few "Bachelor" success stories, even if their love story didn't start off in the most conventional way. They had their daughter Riley in 2013.

It worked out for Rycroft, too. After she was broken up with, she reunited with her ex, Tye Strickland. They got married in 2009, and have three kids.

Trista Rehn was the very first "Bachelorette," and set a high bar for the franchise — she's been with the winner of her season, Ryan Sutter, since 2003.

Just uttering the words "Trista and Ryan" around a "Bachelor" fan will send them on a trip down memory lane. The year was 2003, and Rehn was the very first "Bachelorette," after getting sent home as the runner-up of the first season of "The Bachelor."

Rehn chose Sutter in the finale, and he proposed. Their wedding was televised (the first of the franchise) and shown as a miniseries called 'Trista and Ryan's Wedding" in December 2003.

Rehn also appeared on the first season of "Dancing with the Stars," and the couple appeared on "Marriage Boot Camp" in 2014. They're still married, live in Colorado, and have two kids, Max and Blakesley.

Peyton Wright and Chris Lambton never interacted on screen — but they still found love within Bachelor Nation.

Wright and Lambton were never part of the same show — Wright appeared on the 10th season of "The Bachelor" competing for Andy Baldwin's heart, but was left behind on a two-on-one date. She later appeared on the first season of "Bachelor Pad."

Lambton, on the other hand, made it all the way to the final two in Ali Fedotowsky's season of "The Bachelorette," and even turned down the opportunity to be the next "Bachelor."

The two of them didn't find love on TV, but were introduced to each other at a "Bachelor" event in 2010, at which they hit it off. They got married two years later in May 2012, and have been together ever since. "I’m so glad Andy Baldwin left me standing there on that aircraft carrier," Wright told People, "I'm glad it didn't go any further because it wouldn't have worked out."

They have a daughter, Lyla, and announced in July 2018 that they're expecting their second child in December.

Jesse Csincsak actually won the season of "The Bachelorette" he appeared on and proposed to DeAnna Pappas, but the two broke up after a few months. His future wife Ann Lueders was eliminated on night one of Jason Mesnick's season.

The couple met on a "Bachelor" reunion cruise that Csincsak organized — he told Hollywood 411 that he "realized that there were a lot of women who had gone on the show who were also single and could understand what I was going through."

Csincsak and Lueders married in 2010 while Lueders was pregnant with their first child, Noah. Their daughter Charlotte was born three years later, and their third child Brian was born in December 2016.

For more great stories, head to INSIDER's homepage.