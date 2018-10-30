news

MUTTS Canine Cantina, a Texas-based bar and restaurant, is hiring a "puptern" to play with dogs all day.

The "pupternship" will pay $100 an hour and includes complimentary food.

To apply, follow @MuttsCantina on Instagram and post an engaging photo or video on your account that highlights why they would make the perfect "puptern."

If you feel that playing with puppies for a living is your true calling, this new job posting might be your dream come true.

Texas-based bar and restaurant MUTTS Canine Cantina is currently offering a "pupternship" that will pay one lucky person $100 per hour to pal around with dogs at their Dallas-Fort Worth location.

MUTTS Canine Cantina is a dog-friendly eatery that allows patrons to bring their dogs along for a meal. They offer a full bar with an impressive lineup of local craft beer, tasty meals for humans, and a great onsite dog park for canine guests.

Though you might expect a gig like this to come with strings attached, a representative for Kyle Noonan, the co-founder of MUTTS Canine Cantina, told Bustle that the Puptern will be responsible for nothing but keeping the dogs entertained.

"There aren’t many opportunities out there that pay interns to strictly play with dogs all day long. Typically, there may be other responsibilities that come with the job, but not this one. I’d be lying if I said this is going to be one 'ruff' internship," he said.

And if you needed extra enticement to switch careers, the intern will also be provided with food and drinks from the MUTTS kitchen.

If you’re keen on applying for this dream job, you have until November 12 to submit an application. Just like this position, the application process seems almost too good to be true.

All prospective puppy-petters need to do is follow @MuttsCantina on Instagram and post a fun and engaging photo or video on their personal account that highlights why they would make the perfect "Puptern." Potential candidates should also make sure their Instagram account is public and must tag the photo with #MUTTSpuptern. No resume or interview required.

After the application window closes, the MUTTS team will reach out to the selected candidate to arrange scheduling and travel arrangements. The intern will be expected to work up to four hours a week for six to eight weeks through the fall and winter, must be willing to commute to attend work, and cannot have any canine allergies.

