Chancellor Lee Adams was delivered by emergency Cesarean section after his mother, Cherica Adams, was shot in Charlotte, North Carolina, in November 1999.

His birth came after former Panthers receiver Rae Carruth hired a hitman to shoot and kill Cherica Adams so he wouldn't have to pay child support.

Carruth was released from prison on Monday morning.

Nineteen years after the shooting, Chancellor Lee is living with cerebral palsy and thriving.

Adams' mother, Cherica Adams, died in December 1999, a month after former Panthers receiver Rae Carruth orchestrated a plot to kill her in Charlotte, North Carolina, to avoid paying child support.

Adams was pregnant when she went into a coma after being shot four times while driving her car in November 1999, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Her and Carruth's son, Chancellor Lee, was delivered via emergency cesarean section. The 19-year-old has cerebral palsy and permanent brain damage from being left with oxygen during his birth.

But the teen, who lives with his grandmother, Sandra Adams, has persevered — and is even thriving — as Carruth leaves prison after serving 18 years for conspiring to murder Cherica.

Though Chancellor Lee will never be able to live on his own, there are many things he can do that doctors predicted would be near impossible for him, including walking with assistance and talking with everyone he meets.

"The neurologist told me all of the 'nevers,'" Adams told The Charlotte Observer last year. "He's never going to walk. He’s never going to talk. He won’t be able to sit up or ever feed himself. He will never live a normal life. Because of my strong faith, I heard what they were saying. But I said: 'I know there’s a miracle worker, and he is going to be my miracle boy.'"

Sandra Adams previously said she would be at the prison when Carruth was released on Monday morning, but she was not there when the former football player walked free.

Over the years, Sandra has said she forgives Carruth for killing his daughter, though recently she spoke with mixed feelings about his release.

"Part of me wants to be there the day he gets out so he can acknowledge his son," Sandra told the Observer ahead of his release. "Then there's part of me that just wants to be chilling on a beach somewhere on October 22 and not even thinking about it."

Carruth has never admitted guilt in Adams' murder, but said in February that he feels "responsible for everything" and that he wants "to be forgiven," according to The Associated Press.

He has repeatedly said he wants a relationship with Chancellor Lee, though in a letter to The Charlotte Observer, he said he would "no longer be pursuing a relationship with Chancellor" or Sandra Adams.

"I promise to leave them be, which I now see is in everyone’s best interest," Carruth wrote.