Aston Martin

Aston Martin confirmed that its upcoming luxury SUV will be named the DBX.

The company also gave the public its first look at an Aston Martin DBX prototype.

The DBX will be the latest entrant into the ultra-premium SUV segment and will take on the likes of the Bentley Bentayga, Range Rover Autobiography, and the Lamborghini Urus.

The production Aston Martin DBX is expected to launch sometime in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Aston Martin confirmed on Tuesday that is upcoming luxury SUV will be called the DBX. In addition, Aston gave the public its first look at the first SUV in company history.

The first photos to feature the DBX show one of its prototypes powering through the Welsh countryside. Unlike Aston Martin's GT cars and sports cars, the DBX is built in a new factory at St. Athan in Wales as opposed to company headquarters in Gaydon, England.

"Seeing a DBX development prototype in action is a momentous chapter in the story of our first SUV, for it is the moment it really comes alive," Aston Martin Lagonda president and CEO Andy Palmer said in a statement. "DBX is so much more than 'just' an SUV; it will be the first model built at our brand-new facility in St Athan."

Aston Martin first introduced the idea of the DBX to the world at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show in the form of a two-door electric crossover coupe. However, the DBX concept that debuted at the show is nothing like the production car that we will see launched sometime in the fourth quarter of 2019. First off, the concept's two-door coupe body has been replaced by a traditional four-door SUV layout.

While Aston hasn't confirmed the off-roaders powertrain, it'll probably be more conventional than the all-electric unit that powered by the concept car. However, it's likely an EV variant will follow after the initial launch. Especially since the factory where the DBX is slated to built is the "Home of Electrification" for Aston Martin.

Official pricing for the Aston Martin DBX has not been announced. But expect it to be priced in the $200,000 range along with rivals Bentley Bentayga, Range Rover Autobiography, and Lamborghini Urus.