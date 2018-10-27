news

At least four people were confirmed dead Saturday morning after a gunman opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Police responded to reports of an active shooter during a prayer service at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue, where local media reported people were still barricaded inside.

Police responded to reports of the active shooter at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue in Pittsbugh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. Officers were reportedly forced to use their cars as shields as the gunman targeted them.

Pittsbugh Public Safety officials confirmed the situation and urged residents to avoid the area.

