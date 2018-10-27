Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle At least 4 dead after gunman opens fire at Pittsburgh synagogue

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Police responded to reports of an active shooter during a prayer service at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue.

CNN Newsroom With Victor Blackwell and Christi Paul 10_52_38 AM (1) play

CNN Newsroom With Victor Blackwell and Christi Paul 10_52_38 AM (1)

(Screenshot via CNN)

  • At least four people were confirmed dead Saturday morning after a gunman opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
  • Police responded to reports of an active shooter during a prayer service at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue, where local media reported people were still barricaded inside.

At least four were confirmed dead in a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday morning after a gunman opened fire on a prayer service and targeted the responding police, the local CBS affiliate reported.

Police responded to reports of the active shooter at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue in Pittsbugh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. Officers were reportedly forced to use their cars as shields as the gunman targeted them.

Pittsbugh Public Safety officials confirmed the situation and urged residents to avoid the area.

A reporter for Pittsburgh's WPXI tweeted a video of the heavy police presence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

