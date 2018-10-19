Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Aubrey Plaza's elementary school classmate posted a photo of the actress from 8th grade, and said she 'wasn't deadpan or sarcastic' back then

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A Reddit user, who claims to have gone to elementary school with Aubrey Plaza, recently posted a photo of the actress apparently taken in eighth grade. The user also wrote that Plaza "always loved attention (not in a bad way)" and always had "a quirky sense of humor."

aubrey plaza play

aubrey plaza

(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

  • A Reddit user, who claims to have gone to elementary school with Aubrey Plaza, recently posted a photo of the actress apparently taken in eighth grade.
  • The user also wrote that Plaza "wasn't deadpan or sarcastic when I knew her," but did have "a quirky sense of humor."
  • "She always loved attention (not in a bad way) and was definitely a performer," the user wrote on Reddit. "She was a lovely girl. She deserves the success."


Aubrey Plaza is famous for her dark sense of humor and deadpan delivery, but according to one former classmate, she was once just a kid with a "quirky sense of humor."

A Reddit user, who claims to have gone to elementary school with Plaza, recently posted a photo of the actress apparently taken in eighth grade. The user wrote that they found the photo in a drawer.

While INSIDER could not independently confirm that the Reddit user, busty_chemist, did indeed go to school with Plaza, they did describe their interpretation of Plaza's childhood personality in the thread.

View this post on Instagram

#emo#77iP##

A post shared by aubrey plaza (@plazadeaubrey) on

When one user asked whether it seemed Plaza "was destined to be (in the most respectful and awesome way possible) the reigning Queen of Weird," busty_chemist replied that she was "definitely destined for great things."

"She wasn't deadpan or sarcastic when I knew her (I think that's just something kids don't have, maybe) but she definitely had a quirky sense of humor. She was also totally un-self-conscious in a way I envied," they wrote. "If anything I'm only surprised that she's not a bigger star than she is."

Another user asked if busty_chemist was "surprised by [Plaza's] success."

"Not really surprised. She always loved attention (not in a bad way) and was definitely a performer," they wrote, adding that it "helps" that Plaza came from a wealthy family. "But she was a lovely girl. She deserves the success."

A representative for Plaza did not immediately return INSIDER's request for comment.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

