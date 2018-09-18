Audi just unveiled an electric SUV that will rival Tesla — take a closer look

news

Audi

Audi unveiled on Monday its first fully-electric vehicle, the e-tron SUV, and opened reservations for the vehicle. The automaker will start delivering the e-tron in the US in the second quarter of 2019.

The e-tron will seat five, have two motors, and feature an all-wheel-drive configuration in its standard trim, according to Audi. The automaker has said it will have a range of around 248 miles, based on the European testing cycle, though it has not yet been tested by the US Environment Protection Agency.

In addition, Audi says the e-tron will have a top speed of 124 mph, a 0-60 mph time of 5.5 seconds, and a 95 kWh battery that will be able to get an 80% charge in around 30 minutes when using certain DC fast-chargers.

Most interior settings will be controlled through two touchscreens, and the vehicle will contain Amazon's Alexa, which will allow drivers and passengers to get the news, order groceries, stream music and audiobooks, and access some smart home features through voice control, Audi says. A heads-up display will project some information on the windshield, according to Audi. The automaker says customers will have the option of adding driver assistance features that will help regulate the e-tron's speed and distance from nearby vehicles in heavy traffic or at highway speeds.

Here'a a look at Audi's first fully-electric vehicle.