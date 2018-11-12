Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle Australia terror attack leaves one dead, 2 injured in stabbing spree

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The suspect died in hospital after being shot in the chest by police. The attack took place on Bourke Street in central Melbourne.

Image
  • A man has been shot by police after setting his car on fire and stabbing several people in Bourke St mall in Melbourne's CBD this afternoon. The man was arrested at the scene and has been taken to hospital under police guard in a critical condition.
    A man has been shot by police after setting his car on fire and stabbing several people in Bourke St mall in Melbourne's CBD this afternoon. The man was arrested at the scene and has been taken to hospital under police guard in a critical condition.  Robert Cianflone/Getty Images   « less
    » more
  • Law-enforcement officers stand guard after a stabbing attack in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday. The suspect and one victim are dead.
    Law-enforcement officers stand guard after a stabbing attack in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday. The suspect and one victim are dead.  AAP/James Ross/via REUTERS  
Image
  • A man has been shot by police after setting his car on fire and stabbing several people in Bourke St mall in Melbourne's CBD this afternoon. The man was arrested at the scene and has been taken to hospital under police guard in a critical condition.  Robert Cianflone/Getty Images  
  • Law-enforcement officers stand guard after a stabbing attack in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday. The suspect and one victim are dead.  AAP/James Ross/via REUTERS  
A man has been shot by police after setting his car on fire and stabbing several people in Bourke St mall in Melbourne's CBD this afternoon. The man was arrested at the scene and has been taken to hospital under police guard in a critical condition. play

A man has been shot by police after setting his car on fire and stabbing several people in Bourke St mall in Melbourne's CBD this afternoon. The man was arrested at the scene and has been taken to hospital under police guard in a critical condition.

(Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
  • A man ignited his car and then stabbed three passersby on a busy street in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday afternoon local time.
  • One of the victims succumbed to his injuries in hospital. The two other victims remain in hospital.
  • Police shot the suspect Hassan Shire Ali in the chest. He also died from his gunshot wound in hospital.
  • Police are treating the incident as a terror attack.
  • Ali, 30, came to Australia from Somalia in the 1990s, was known to both state police and federal intelligence agencies.

One man died and two others were injured after a man stabbed passersby on a busy street in Australia's second-largest city on Friday.

Police were called to an incident in Bourke Street, in the heart of Melbourne, after reports of smoke and a car in flames at 4:20 p.m. local time.

The suspect, Hassan Shire Ali, punched an officer and threatened them with a knife. At the same time, passersby called out that members of the public had been stabbed.

One passerby was popular cafe owner Sisto Malaspina, who had gone for a walk just 400 yards from his Pelligrini's restaurant. It appears Malaspina may have gone to provide help, but according to witness accounts Ali got out of the car as it burned and suddenly stabbed the 74-year-old in the neck.

The Somali-born assailant then continued on his rampage, stabbing Rod Patterson, 58, in the head and a 24-year-old security guard.

Both men remain in hospital but are expected to recover from their injuries.

Ali was shot in the chest by police and later died in hospital. He was known to both state police and federal intelligence authorities and lived in northern Melbourne.

Police guard a street corner after the attack, which killed one person and injured two others. play

Police guard a street corner after the attack, which killed one person and injured two others.

(Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)

Fire and rescue officials also found gas cylinders inside Ali's vehicle. Police are treating the incident as a terror attack.

The police officers who first responded to the scene received minor injuries.

Footage of the incident shows Ali swiping at officers with a kitchen knife while a passersby attempts to mow him down with a shopping cart. The man, identified as Michael Rogers, has been dubbed "Trolley Man," and has been dubbed a hero.

Rogers, who is reportedly of no fixed address, said he got involved on the "spur of the moment."

Rogers told Fairfax media he was "no hero" and has himself done 5 years jail time for aggravated burglary, he added that in the past had a long history of drug use.

A GoFundMe page set up by a Melbourne woman has already pulled in more than $110,000 for Rogers in just a day as a thank you for his bravery.

Friday's incident occurred in the same street where the accused driver James Gargasoulas allegedly drove down pedestrians during the lunchtime rush in January 2017. Gargasoulos is on trial in the Victorian Supreme Court after pleading not guilty to six counts of murder and 27 counts of reckless conduct endangering life over the incident.

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Sure you noticed the sheriff toy looked like Rick Grimes, but did you know it was based off of an official poster for the show?
Lifestyle 14 details you may have missed on Sunday's episode of 'The Walking Dead'
victoria beckham
Lifestyle Victoria Beckham paid tribute her Spice Girls roots during her People's Choice Awards speech — and fans are truly relieved
Rick may be gone on "The Walking Dead," but he lives on, both spiritually and physically on the show.
Lifestyle 'The Walking Dead' showrunner discusses that big Rick and Michonne surprise and why it was added to the show
The sleep pods are upstairs on two separate floors.
Lifestyle I went inside the NYC napping lounge where people are paying up to $250 a month to nap in dark, private pods at any time of day — here's what they look like
X
Advertisement