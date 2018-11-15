news

Authorities say that Patrick Braxton-Andrew, a school teacher from North Carolina, died "at the hands of a criminal organization," his family announced on Thursday.

Braxton-Andrew was last seen on October 28 when he left his hotel in Urique, Mexico, to go for a walk.

Last month, Patrick Braxton-Andrew, a school teacher from North Carolina, went missing while in Mexico. On Thursday, authorities told his family that he died in October, according to a Facebook post.

"It is with great sadness that we announce that Patrick died on October 28th at the hands of a criminal organization that operates in the area where he was traveling," the update said.

"Patrick died doing what he loved — traveling and meeting people. Join us in celebrating his life as he would want us to do," the post said. "We will always remember Patrick and his joy for life."

The post said that authorities are searching for "those responsible to bring them to justice" and to recover Braxton-Andrew's body.

Braxton-Andrew was last seen in Urique, Mexico, on October 28. He'd gone there to hike the Copper Canyon, and was heading to Mexico City to meet up with his brother to attend Day of the Dead celebrations.

Braxton-Andrew left for a walk in the afternoon and, according to hotel staff, never came back.

According to a statement from the state government of Chihuahua released Monday, searchers combed the village or Urique in search of the 34-year-old teacher, rappelling into 900-foot ravines and checking cabins, per the Associated Press.

