'Avengers: Endgame' made its debut in Nigeria last week.

The superhero movie broke records by making over N20 million in one day.

Over the weekend, it became the number one movie across the country, making N188 million.

Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame' made its debut in Nigerian cinemas on April 25, 2019.

The three-hour superhero movie made N22.5 million on its first day, according to statistics from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN).

According to the CEAN secretary, Moses Babatope, the film has broken the record of the 'Biggest advance screening day (single day) of over N20m.'

Over the weekend, it made a whopping N188 million thereby making a new record for the biggest opening in Nigeria.

This title was previously held by 'Black Panther' which garnered N135.4 million in its first weekend.

Endgame also broke records across the continent. On April 29, 2019, Disney South Africa announced that this new movie made over R34-million in its opening weekend. It is the first movie to break the R30-million mark in this period.

Overall, the film has reportedly made over ‎N214.4 million in its opening weekend in West Africa and KSh33-million in East Africa.

Marvel Movies in Nigeria

In 2018, Black Panther was the best in the country and across the world. It grossed over N806 million and over $1 billion worldwide.

Then, the first female superhero movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - Captain Marvel - was released in March 2019.

It made N63 million in its first weekend and over N90 million within its first seven days in Nigerian theatres.

By the end of the month, the movie had grossed over N175 million making it the highest grossing movie in Nigeria for the month of March.

Right now, Endgame is well on its way to breaking previous Marvel records in the country. The CEAN secretary believes that 'Avengers: Endgame' could become the 'Biggest film of 2019'.

He further speculates that the film will make the top 5 films all time in Nigeria within 7 days of release. He adds that the film could surpass Black Panther's record of N806m and become the first N1b box office hit.

This is due to the Nigerian cinema culture, which he describes as being at an all-time high.

"Performance indicates that cinema culture is at an all-time high in Nigeria and can only get better. The 'Avengers: Endgame' release comes on the back of a solid Easter period as well which saw cinemas earn almost N150m in 7 days.

"Nigerian cinema-going audience showing love for comic book franchises as they are now set to occupy the top 5 slot for highest grossing films ever but for The Wedding Party 1 and 2," Babatope said in a statement.

Endgame is currently the 18th most lucrative movie ever made according to WatchMojo, making just over $1.2 billion worldwide since its opening day.

The Marvel Comics superhero saga reveals the fates of Iron Man, Thor and other popular heroes as they embark on an epic fight to defeat supervillain Thanos, who wreaked havoc on Earth in the last movie.

It is the fourth and final instalment of the Avengers movie series.