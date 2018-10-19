Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle Bartenders reveal the drinks you should never order at a bar

  • Published: , Refreshed:

We spoke to bartenders to find out the popular drinks they hate making the most. See which ones to avoid to stay in their good graces.

Bartender at Nobu Downtown. play

Bartender at Nobu Downtown.

(Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider)

Subscribe to BI newsletter
Join over 10,000 others, get the latest African business trends, profile and news straight to your inbox.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive BI newsletter.

  • We spoke to bartenders to find out what drinks they hate making the most.
  • Sometimes the simplest drinks can be the most annoying to make.
  • Whatever you do, don't say "surprise me."

Everyone has a "go-to" drink order, whether it's a gin and tonic, a whiskey sour, or a Long Island iced tea. But what if your favorite drink is secretly irritating the bartender?

We spoke to Elena Alvarez, a bartender at The Airliner in Iowa City, Iowa; Chelsea Jenssen, a bartender at Tao Downtown nightclub in New York City; and heard from various bartending Redditors to find out what drink orders irritate them the most.

A Long Island iced tea

A Long Island iced tea play

A Long Island iced tea

(armano777/Shutterstock)

Alvarez said requesting a drink that takes a lot of time to make during a big rush is one of the most annoying things to bartenders.

"The really difficult drinks with a lot of ingredients are always annoying to make when things are really busy," Alvarez said. "Do you see how many people are crowding the bar right now while you're asking me to make something for you that's going to take a few minutes? That's really annoying."

Alvarez says two of the most complicated drinks to make are 'real' Long Island Iced Teas, with all four or five kinds of liquor in them, and Bloody Marys, thanks to all of their garnishes.



A mojito

A mojito play

A mojito

(Varshesh Joshi/Unsplash)

"I've heard it said that the person who created the mojito must have hated bartenders because it's a complex cocktail that takes a long time to make, and making one leaves your hands all sticky. If you want a bartender to hate you, order a mojito when the bar has a long line," said SnowHesher.

Jenssen agrees, adding that "Mojitos and anything with more than two ingredients or that is served in a martini glass is annoying to make."

According to Mackin-N-Cheese, "Mojitos are a pain in the a**. It takes time to muddle the mint properly, the sugar and fresh lime are sticky. Honestly, if it was busy, sometimes I'd just say, 'Sorry, we're out of mint' so they'd order something else."



A margarita

A margarita play

A margarita

(scott feldstein/Flickr)

"A margarita is super easy to make, but it totally messes up my flow because shaking the drink for 20 seconds is annoying when I have 100 people waiting at the bar," Jenssen said.



A strawberry daiquiri

A strawberry daiquiri play

A strawberry daiquiri

(Flickr / Valters Krontals)

Redditor idiosyncrassy said that the most annoying drink to make is a "strawberry daiquiri, followed by the demand, 'and make sure I can taste the alcohol in it!' That's how you get a strawberry daiquiri made with scotch, kids."



A "surprise"

A "surprise" play

A "surprise"

(Flickr/Grace Smith)

According to Alvarez, one of the most annoying drink orders isn't actually an order at all.

"The most annoying thing is when someone comes into the bar asking for a drink, but they don't know what they want. So they tell the bartender, 'surprise me,' but can't give them any kind of idea as to if they want it fruity or this or that," Alvarez said. "Then you make them something and they say, 'Oh I really don't like this, can you make me something else?'"

Redditor Kenziecocktail shared the same sentiment, saying "Surprise, you are getting a bottle of domestic beer."

kevik72 said that "If someone [wants] a surprise, I make the same d*mn thing every time. .75 oz vodka, Malibu, and peach schnapps, 2 oz cran and pineapple, splash grenadine."

If you do ask the bartender to surprise you, Alvarez said to at least give them an idea of the kind of liquor or flavors you enjoy so they know how to best serve you.

She reiterated, however, that it's always best to know what you want when you go to order because, chances are, the bartender has other things to do and other customers to serve.



A Guinness... if you order it last

A Guinness... if you order it last play

A Guinness... if you order it last

(Frantisekf/Shutterstock)

Peregrine2159's pet peeve is "Ordering loads of drinks and then just as you're finishing up saying 'Oh, and a Guinness.' Guinness should always be ordered first!"



A Manhattan

A Manhattan play

A Manhattan

(Flickr)

"Either people order one because they're trying to be sophisticated and don't know what they're getting, or they aren't specific enough and it doesn't end up tasting like they wanted," said Mackin-N-Cheese about Manhattans.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle Over $1 billion in upcoming debt payments are putting a huge...bullet
3 Lifestyle Tesla is too big to fail — but not for the reason you...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The duke and duchess are on a 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand.
Lifestyle Prince Harry held Meghan Markle's hand behind his back with both of his hands, taking their PDA to a whole new level
Gisele Bündchen tries to workout every day.
Lifestyle Gisele Bündchen stays in shape with yoga and surfing — here’s her specific routine
Zendaya is known for her fashion risks whether on screen or on the red carpet.
Lifestyle 10 of Zendaya's best on-screen looks
A screenshot of the path taken by VA Flight 465 on Thursday, October 18.
Lifestyle A Virgin Australia flight was forced to make an emergency landing after passengers reported an 'electrical burning smell'
X
Advertisement