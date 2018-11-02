Wu-Tang Clan and Milk Makeup announced a limited-edition line with eight shades of $55 lipstick. The line also includes a $75 Wu-Tang Clan mirror.
Collaborations are extremely popular in the beauty industry. 2018 alone has seen Colourpop collaborate with Disney, the Museum of Ice Cream work with Sephora, and Crayola create a line for ASOS.
The latest group to join the ever-growing list of collaborators are Wu-Tang Clan and Milk Makeup. On Friday, the hip-hop group and cruelty-free cosmetics brand announced a limited-edition line that features eight shades of $55 lipstick.
View this post on Instagram
Enter the realm... #emo#8J+Mqw==## WU-TANG X MILK MAKEUP #emo#576O## Dropping today at 1PM EST - Wu-Tang and Milk Makeup have joined forces for a TRUE NYC collab which pays homage to our underground NYC roots and celebrates self-expression, strength, and the evolving connection between us. - Our history with @wutangclan runs deep. Milk first came together with Wu-Tang back in 2012 to launch #NYFW with a historic concert in the @Milk Gallery, and we even have a product named after one of the group's songs (do you know which one? #emo#8J+PvQ==##). - Our collaboration packaging features Wu-Tang's famed "W" and an original graphic that combines the Mandarin character for beauty with Milk Makeup's logo. - Join the #notificationsquad - you won't wanna miss this#emo#8J+PvQ==## #wutangxmilkmakeup
Buying the lipstick in the bundle will not save you any money, but the eight-piece set does feature an exclusive Wu-Tang Clan logo case.
And while there's no word as to what makes these lipsticks so expensive, ingredients can be taken into account. Milk Makeup said on Instagram that the lipsticks were created with "sacred Chinese ingredients," and the brand's products are also 100% vegan.
View this post on Instagram
Leave a if you're here for this packaging - We didn't skip any details when creating our Wu-Tang x Milk Makeup Lip Color. The gold detail on the barrel features a custom-sculpted dragon upon opening using a mold that was hand carved using tiny instruments to ensure every detail is perfect. - "dragon power included too? These are SICKENING" - @bambiglows - Shop the limited-edition collaboration NOW exclusively on milkmakeup.com #wutangxmilkmakeup
The pin set features three pins designed to look like the Wu-Tang Clan logo, the collaboration logo, and a gold infinity sign.
The mirror, however, is particularly striking, as it's shaped to look like the Wu-Tang Clan logo and is plated with 24-carat gold.
Wu-Tang Clan member RZA spoke to Billboard about the collaboration, and said that the lipstick line was inspired by his wife and a shared love for New York City.
"I have a great relationship with Milk's founder, Rassi, and as New Yorkers, we've frequented some of the same circles," RZA told Billboard. "We spoke about fashion and the cosmetic world and I revealed that [Talani], my wife, has a cool perspective about makeup [because] in her youth, she was in the modeling circles."
"She is a fan of Milk Makeup's products and when [Rassi and I] talked about forming a collaboration that reflected our NYC sensibility and philosophy, makeup became the unique and unpredictable choice. The Milk Makeup collaboration was spearheaded by my wife."
While some were excited to purchase products from the line, others questioned the $55 and $440 price tags.
Since the group's inception, Wu-Tang clan has frequently drawn inspiration from Chinese culture, and has both been accepted and questioned for doing so. Their collaboration with Milk Makeup followed suit.
On Instagram, Milk Makeup discussed the logo that is featured on the product packaging, and said "Our collaboration packaging features Wu-Tang's famed 'W' and an original graphic that combines the Mandarin character for beauty with Milk Makeup's logo.
Read more: Zac Efron wore his hair in dreadlocks and he's being accused of cultural appropriation
Milk Makeup also said on Instagram that the lipsticks were created with "sacred Chinese ingredients" and "named after the eight earthly elements of the I Ching Trigrams."
View this post on Instagram
WU-TANG X MILK MAKEUP #emo#576O## AVAILABLE NOW - We are unleashing a #emo#77iP##limited-edition#emo#77iP##collection of 8 luxe Lip Colors in collaboration with @wutangclan featuring @teyanataylor that balances sacred Chinese ingredients with high-payoff colors. - The longwear Lip Colors, each named after the eight earthly elements of the I Ching Trigrams #emo#77iP## are housed in a specially-made component, revealing a custom-sculpted dragon upon opening. CHI (high shine red) SACRED (rose gold glitter) FIRE (matte orange red) FLOW (high shine rosy beige) FREQUENCY (purple glitter) SOURCE (high shine burgundy) CYPHER (high shine brown) RUCKUS (high shine hot pink) - Our #wutangxmilkmakeup Lip Colors available NOW exclusively on milkmakeup.com - Video features @teyanataylor Original beat produced by @RZA & @cilvaringz Directed by @gg_georgie_greville Produced by @whoodencollective
Anonymous beauty news account Estee Laundry criticized the brand and music group for what it felt was cultural appropriation.
"We get it, your name was inspired by the film Shaolin and Wu Tang so you wanted to bring a Chinese element to your Wu-Tang X #MilkMakeup collaboration," Estee Laundry said in an Instagram caption. "But using the sacred Chinese divination text, I Ching, and religious Taoist/Daoist symbols like the Ba Gua to sell your Lip Colour collection? Come on guys, you can do better than that."
View this post on Instagram
Yet another fine example of #CulturalAppropriation. #WuTang, we get it, your name was inspired by the film Shaolin and Wu Tang so you wanted to bring a Chinese element to your Wu-Tang X #MilkMakeup collaboration. But using the sacred Chinese divination text, I Ching, and religious Taoist/Daoist symbols like the Ba Gua to sell your Lip Colour collection? Come on guys, you can do better than that.#emo#8J+kpg==###emo#8J+Puw==###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP## #WuTangClan
"Milk Makeup has no one at their company who cares about culture or respect. The brand is just here for $," wrote one Instagram user. "WOW @milkmakeup what do you have to say?????," asked a commenter.
Some even suggested that aspects of the collaboration could bring bad luck to those who purchase them.
"You can’t just use the ba gua anywhere you want! It’s supposed to be hung outside your front door so the evil spirits cannot enter your house. It’s bad luck if you bring it inside your home," said an Instagram commenter.
"The Wu has used this imagery for over 20 years and have been used as positive examples of cultural appreciation rather than appropriation so IDK about this one," wrote one Instagram commenter. "It's $55 a lipstick. I'm more offended by that," said another.
Those interested in purchasing products from the collaboration can buy them here.
Representatives for Milk Makeup and the Wu-Tang Clan did not immediately reply to INSIDER's request for comment.
Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.