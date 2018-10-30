Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle Bella Hadid wore a $1,690 puffer coat over what looked like denim pajamas during a daytime stroll with The Weeknd

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Bella Hadid ditched her usual sporty threads for a puffer coat during a recent walk around New York City with The Weeknd.

Puffer coat season is back. play

Puffer coat season is back.

(Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

Bella Hadid wore a comfortable fall look during a recent stroll with The Weeknd.

On Monday, the model was spotted walking around New York City hand-in-hand with the rapper, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye.

Hadid swapped out her usual sporty threads for a $1,690 navy blue and black puffer coat from Ben Taverniti Unravel Project.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd wore two jackets, an orange baseball cap, and black skinny jeans. play

Meanwhile, The Weeknd wore two jackets, an orange baseball cap, and black skinny jeans.

(Splash News)

Under the jacket, she wore a matching shirt and pant set that looked like it was made of a dark-wash denim-style material from afar. (The Ellie Mae pieces are actually made mostly of cotton.)

Read more: 21 of Bella Hadid's wildest outfits that show off her daring style

Hadid left her shirt unbuttoned from the chest down, exposing her midriff in a makeshift cutout. The model accessorized the ensemble with black Dr. Martens boots and a mini Prada handbag.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle I just turned 50 — here are 10 life lessons I wish I'd learned...bullet
2 Lifestyle 11 ways to cook an egg that you probably haven’t thought ofbullet
3 Lifestyle 8 of Jennifer Aniston's best onscreen movie outfitsbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Traveling is something many people value.
Lifestyle Travel bloggers reveal how they budget time and money when planning for their next big trip
Blake Lively has played a lot of iconic roles.
Lifestyle 13 surprising things you probably didn't know about Blake Lively
The science behind "Jurassic World" isn't really possible.
Lifestyle 9 popular sci-fi movies that experts say got the science wrong
Gravy goes bad after just one day in the fridge.
Lifestyle 7 Thanksgiving leftovers you should think twice about saving
X
Advertisement