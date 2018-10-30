news

Bella Hadid wore a comfortable fall look during a recent stroll with The Weeknd.

On Monday, the model was spotted walking around New York City hand-in-hand with the rapper, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye.

Hadid swapped out her usual sporty threads for a $1,690 navy blue and black puffer coat from Ben Taverniti Unravel Project.

Under the jacket, she wore a matching shirt and pant set that looked like it was made of a dark-wash denim-style material from afar. (The Ellie Mae pieces are actually made mostly of cotton.)

Hadid left her shirt unbuttoned from the chest down, exposing her midriff in a makeshift cutout. The model accessorized the ensemble with black Dr. Martens boots and a mini Prada handbag.

