Bella Hadid recently brought back one of the biggest trends of the 2000s.

On Thursday, the model attended the launch of her new collection with True Religion wearing a denim bustier in dark-wash denim. Hadid paired the top with matching jean capris — a style that was everywhere in the mid-'00s.

Hadid completed the bold look with playful accessories including big hoop earrings, a leopard-print purse, and matching pointy-toe, ankle-wrap heels.

Known for her head-turning style, the model has rocked animal prints — one of the trendiest patterns this fall — quite a few times in recent weeks.

In late September, Hadid stepped out in Paris wearing sheer lingerie as a minidress, which she accessorized with a plush cheetah-print handbag.

