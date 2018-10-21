Pulse.com.gh logo
Bella Hadid wore a jean bustier with capris, and her all-denim outfit will give you major 2000s flashbacks

Known for her head-turning style, Bella Hadid attended the launch of her new collection with True Religion wearing a denim bustier and jean capris.

Bella Hadid's outfit looked straight out of the mid-2000s.

(Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

  • On Thursday, Bella Hadid attended the launch of her new collection with True Religion wearing a denim bustier.
  • The model paired the top with matching jean capris — a style that was everywhere in the mid-'00s.
  • She completed the bold look with playful accessories including big hoop earrings, a leopard-print purse, and matching ankle-wrap heels.
  • Known for her head-turning style, Hadid has rocked animal prints — one of the trendiest patterns this fall — quite a few times in recent weeks.
  • In late September, she wore sheer lingerie as a minidress, which she accessorized with a plush cheetah-print handbag.

Bella Hadid recently brought back one of the biggest trends of the 2000s.

On Thursday, the model attended the launch of her new collection with True Religion wearing a denim bustier in dark-wash denim. Hadid paired the top with matching jean capris — a style that was everywhere in the mid-'00s.

Hadid rocked wispy bangs and medium-length hair.

(Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Hadid completed the bold look with playful accessories including big hoop earrings, a leopard-print purse, and matching pointy-toe, ankle-wrap heels.

Known for her head-turning style, the model has rocked animal prints — one of the trendiest patterns this fall — quite a few times in recent weeks.

In late September, Hadid stepped out in Paris wearing sheer lingerie as a minidress, which she accessorized with a plush cheetah-print handbag.

She elevated the look with a dramatic cat eye.

(Splash News)

