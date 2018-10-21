Known for her head-turning style, Bella Hadid attended the launch of her new collection with True Religion wearing a denim bustier and jean capris.
By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy
Bella Hadid recently brought back one of the biggest trends of the 2000s.
On Thursday, the model attended the launch of her new collection with True Religion wearing a denim bustier in dark-wash denim. Hadid paired the top with matching jean capris — a style that was everywhere in the mid-'00s.
Hadid completed the bold look with playful accessories including big hoop earrings, a leopard-print purse, and matching pointy-toe, ankle-wrap heels.
Known for her head-turning style, the model has rocked animal prints — one of the trendiest patterns this fall — quite a few times in recent weeks.
In late September, Hadid stepped out in Paris wearing sheer lingerie as a minidress, which she accessorized with a plush cheetah-print handbag.
Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.