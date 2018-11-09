Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Bella Hadid wore a see-through dress with a V-neck down to her belly button, and it's one of her most daring red carpet looks ever

  • Published: , Refreshed:

At the after-party for the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Bella Hadid freed the nipple in a sheer metallic dress with a plunging neckline.

Bella Hadid is a fan of nude illusion designs. play

Bella Hadid is a fan of nude illusion designs.

(Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

  • At the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party, Bella Hadid wore a sheer metallic dress with a plunging neckline.
  • The slinky design features an open back, a thigh-high slit in the front, and beaded detailing around the hips.
  • Hadid also freed the nipple in the see-through dress.
  • She completed the look with metallic pointy-toe heels, a silver handbag, and ornate gemstone earrings.
  • The model has been a longtime fan of nude illusion designs, one of her go-to styles at red carpet events.

Thursday night, some of the world's most famous models gathered in New York City to film the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

After walking the runway in several intricate looks, Bella Hadid opted for a simple yet daring ensemble to the event's after-party.

The model was photographed on the brand's pink carpet wearing a sheer metallic dress with a plunging neckline that reached her belly button. The slinky design features an open back, a thigh-high slit in the front, and beaded detailing around the hips.

Read more: All of Bella and Gigi Hadid's looks at this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Bella Hadid wore a sheer gown for the after party. play

Bella Hadid wore a sheer gown for the after party.

(Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Hadid, who has been known to challenge Instagram's controversial policy on nudity, also freed the nipple in the see-through dress. She completed the look with metallic pointy-toe heels, a silver handbag, and ornate gemstone earrings.

The model has been a longtime fan of nude illusion designs, one of her go-to styles at red carpet events.

At the after-party for the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, for example, Hadid wore another sheer, metallic dress. The model paired the Julien Macdonald number with strappy silver heels and silver jewelry.

Hadid walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the first time in 2016. play

Hadid walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the first time in 2016.

(Thibault Camus/AP)

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs Sunday, December 2, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Find out more about how to watch the show here.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

