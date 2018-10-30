news

Bella Hadid is known for many things: her daring style, her love of athleisure, and, as of yesterday, her perfectly organized fridge.

On Monday, the model posted two photos on her Instagram story, giving fans a look at what she stocks inside her fridge when she's in New York City.

"If anyone wants me to shop and organize their refrigerators I work mornings," she captioned the first picture. Hadid also wrote, "I hate that this isn't straight," above a sticker of a hand pointing to a yogurt container that's ever-so-slightly askew.

In addition to several Siggi's Icelandic-style yogurt containers in blueberry, mixed berry, and peach flavors, Hadid's fridge contains Bonne Maman raspberry preserves, 365 Everyday Value creamy cashew butter, and Justin's classic almond butter.

As for drinks, the model's fridge is stocked with several cans and bottles of San Pellegrino sparkling fruit beverage, Stumptown cold brew coffee, GT's kombucha, Blueprint juices, Harmless Harvest coconut water, almond milk, and Oatly oat milk.

And the bottom two shelves are filled with hummus from CAVA and Hope, Gotham Greens pesto, baby carrots, celery sticks, blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, apples, The Laughing Cow creamy Swiss cheese, and organic uncured salami, among other items.

Hadid has previously said that she likes to eat healthy while traveling for work. "I like to still make sure my diet is good and I stay hydrated and stuff," she told People in 2016.

The model has also said that she's a fan of a protein-rich diet. "I like having a good protein meal because I get really tired if I eat too much, so I try to fill myself up with things that will make me feel good," she said in a 2017 interview with Harper's Bazaar.

Hadid also told Harper's Bazaar that she keeps green juices, ginger shots, and espressos on hand when she's working.

