Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle Ben & Jerry's is selling 4 new ice cream flavors that are all under 160 calories per serving, and they could give Halo Top a run for their money

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Ben & Jerry's has added four new flavors to its line of "Moo-phoria" ice creams, ranging from 140 to 160 calories per serving.

Ben &amp; Jerry's is adding new options to its growing "Moo-phoria" line of ice creams. play

Ben & Jerry's is adding new options to its growing "Moo-phoria" line of ice creams.

(Ben and Jerry's)

Subscribe to BI newsletter
Join over 10,000 others, get the latest African business trends, profile and news straight to your inbox.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive BI newsletter.

  • On Thursday, Ben & Jerry's started selling four new flavors as part of its line of low-calorie "Moo-phoria" ice creams.
  • The new flavors are Cherry Garcia with a Twist, Mocha Fudge Brownie, PB Marshmallow, and Chocolate Cookie EnlightenMint.
  • The line now has seven different flavors ranging from 140 to 160 calories per half-cup serving.

Ben & Jerry's has started selling more new flavors of low-calorie ice creams.

After launching its "Moo-phoria" line of low-calorie ice creams in February, the ice cream company introduced four new flavors on Thursday: Cherry Garcia with a Twist, Mocha Fudge Brownie, PB Marshmallow, and Chocolate Cookie EnlightenMint.

Ben &amp; Jerry's still wants to cater to consumers' desire for ice cream with a crunch. play

Ben & Jerry's still wants to cater to consumers' desire for ice cream with a crunch.

(Ben & Jerry's)

The Moo-phoria line has now grown to seven different options, with the new flavors joining Caramel Cookie Fix, P.B. Dough, and Chocolate Milk and Cookies varieties. They are currently available at Ben & Jerry's ice cream shops and other major grocery chains for $5.49.

Ben &amp; Jerry's Moo-phoria line now boasts seven different flavors. play

Ben & Jerry's Moo-phoria line now boasts seven different flavors.

(Ben & Jerry's)

Each ice cream ranges from 140 to 160 calories per half-cup serving and joins a growing trend of "light" ice creams within the industry. Among Ben & Jerry's fiercest competitors is Halo Top, which sells ice creams that all contain less than 360 calories per pint. Moo-phoria ice creams can range anywhere from 560 to 640 calories per pint, but Ben & Jerry's justifies this difference by citing consumer demand for their signature cookie and chocolate chunks. The average Ben & Jerry's pint contains around 1,000 calories, making Moo-phoria a significant deviation from the company's historic line of ice creams.

Moo-phoria pints top out at 640 calories, or 160 calories per half cup. play

Moo-phoria pints top out at 640 calories, or 160 calories per half cup.

(Ben & Jerry's)

Despite Moo-phoria's alternative formula, Ben & Jerry's still says it uses natural ingredients, stating in a press release that "what may be of interest to fans is what ISN’T in these light ice creams: sugar substitutes, sugar alcohols, and tons of calories."

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle Over $1 billion in upcoming debt payments are putting a huge...bullet
3 Lifestyle Tesla is too big to fail — but not for the reason you...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

We baked cookies with six different brands of ready-to-bake cookie dough and compared them.
Lifestyle We tried 6 brands of ready-to-bake cookie dough ― and the winner was a classic
"Daredevil" season three takes a lot of risks, and that's what makes it so great.
Lifestyle 'Daredevil' season 3 takes a lot of risks and as a result is one of the best seasons of Netflix's Marvel shows
Lady Gaga wore her engagement ring to the premiere of "A Star Is Born."
Lifestyle Lady Gaga's pink engagement ring is estimated to be worth $300,000, and it looks a lot like the ones Princess Eugenie and Kate Middleton wear
Tesla quietly killed off its full self-driving feature as an add-on option because it "was causing too much confusion."
Lifestyle Tesla quietly stopped selling its full self-driving feature as an option in new cars because it was causing 'too much confusion' (TSLA)
X
Advertisement