In a recent interview, Todd LaTourette, a New Mexico-based actor known for his role in "Better Call Saul," spoke honestly about the early days of his acting career.

Speaking to KOB4, LaTourette said that he wasn't entirely honest about his background before breaking into the entertainment industry. The actor said he cut off his own arm years ago and lied about being a veteran.

"I have a 6 [inch] pirate hook, which attaches in to my black, carbon fiber, prosthetic arm," his Backstage profile reads. "Other attachments include: a stainless steel claw, wooden hand, and, what I like to refer to as my, "Terminator hand." The fingers do open and close...voluntarily."

LaTourette, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, said he was not taking his medication at the time and was in a "psychotic episode."

"I severed my hand with a skill saw," he said. "The state of my mind was a psychotic episode."

But the actor said he got jobs because he cut off his arm.

"The film industry obviously took a different angle," LaTourette said. "That I was different. And so they liked that."

And that made living a lie more difficult, he told the outlet — which is why decided to tell the truth.

"I was dishonorable. I'm killing my career by doing this, if anyone thinks this was for personal edification, that's not the case," LaTourette said. "I'm ousting myself from the New Mexico Film Industry. And gladly so, just to say what I've said."

The actor told INSIDER that since coming forward, he has been dropped by his agent. But that doesn't matter to him: he just wants to advocate for mental health.

LaTourette said he decided to motivated to share his story to help others who are living with mental illness.

"The power is in your hands to take your medication in the morning, or at night," he said. "So that, this, this discourse of my life doesn't need to necessarily be yours. Because, it happens quick ... it happens quick." If you or someone you know is struggling with bipolar disorder, please call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit the National Institute of Mental Health online at nimh.nih.gov. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is open 24 hours a day. Call 1-800-273-8255.