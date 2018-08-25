Pulse.com.gh logo
Beyoncé is worth $355 million — see how she spends it on lavish mansions, yachting vacations, and a private jet for Jay-Z


Kevork Djansezian/Shutterstock

Beyoncé is serious goals.

Not only does she have killer looks and a voice to match, she's one-half of a power couple, dominates the music industry, and embodies female empowerment. It also doesn't hurt that she has an estimated net worth of $355 million, according to Forbes.

And after working hard to build that wealth, she knows how to spend it.

Queen Bey, as fans love to call her, is known to indulge in multimillion dollar mansions, luxurious vacations and yachting adventures, and beauty treatments. She's also an excellent gift giver, having gifted husband Jay-Z a private jet and a car, and giving daughter Blue Ivy a doll worth five figures on her birthday.

Beyoncé also spreads her wealth beyond her family, donating it far and wide, including to victims of natural disasters and to education.

Below, see how one of the world's highest-paid celebrities and one of the richest self-made women spends her fortune.

