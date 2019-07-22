Her latest body of work, 'The Lion King: The Gift', initially got many talking because of the featured Nigerian acts - Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Tekno, Wizkid, Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage.

Another reason for the buzz is a particular song called 'BROWN SKIN GIRL' which starts with Beyonce's daughter Ivy Carter, Wizkid, Beyonce herself and emerging alt-Hip Hop act SAINt JHN.

It has since sparked the social media hashtag, #BrownSkingirlChallenge, which has Nigerians celebrating their beautiful skin.

It is the fourth Twitter trend in the country with over 49.3K tweets.

Here are some of our favourites:

ALSO READ: Why Beyoncé featured Nigerian artists on her new 'Lion King' album