Auntie Anne's recently announced the release of birthday cake pretzel nuggets, the winner of the Pretzel Creation promotion. These birthday cake pretzel nuggets will be at Auntie Anne's locations for a limited time.
This summer, Auntie Anne's — famous nationwide for their soft, warm pretzels — held their second annual Pretzel Nation Creation promotion, which allowed fans to vote on a new pretzel flavor to be added to the chain's roster of delicious flavored pretzel goodies.
As this year's promotion coincided with the celebration of the company's 30th birthday, the voters chose a fittingly festive flavor, birthday cake.
Auntie Anne's describes the birthday cake pretzel nuggets as, "dusted with vanilla, drizzled with chocolate syrup, and topped with fun confetti sprinkles."
The winning flavor was announced on June 26, and it is now set to launch at Auntie Anne's locations October 22.
The birthday cake flavor racked up nearly 80,000 votes, just narrowly winning out over the runner-up flavor caramel apple crème brûlée. Other flavors that were in the running included chocolate coconut, chocolate covered cherry, cookies and cream, cotton candy, lemonade cake, pineapple upside down cake, red velvet cheesecake, and tiramisu.
Like last year's winner, sriracha, the birthday cake-flavored pretzel nuggets will only be available for a limited time, so grab them before they're gone.
