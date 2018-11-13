news

Michael B. Jordan opened up to INSIDER about interacting with Marvel legend Stan Lee, who died at 95 years old on Monday, several times over the years.

Jordan starred in two films that Lee executive produced, 2015's "Fantastic Four" (where he played Johnny Storm) and 2018's "Black Panther" (where he portrayed Erik Killmonger).

"When he walks through, it's like 'Oh man, that's Stan.' The room gets quiet," the actor, who's promoting his partnership with Honey Nut Cheerios, told us. "Everybody just kind of watches him walk by. I had a lot of fond memories of him in that way, so he will definitely be missed."

Michael B. Jordan shared touching memories of Stan Lee following the death of the 95-year-old Marvel legend on Monday.

The actor, who starred as Johnny Storm in 2015's Fantastic Four" and Erik Killmonger in 2018's "Black Panther," said that he was fortunate to cross paths with Lee over the years. They often ran into each other at the airport or on the set of movies as the creator filmed cameos.

"I saw him in passing a few times," Jordan who's promoting his partnership with Honey Nut Cheerios, told INSIDER. "When he walks through, it's like 'Oh man, that's Stan.' The room gets quiet. Everybody just kind of watches him walk by. I had a lot of fond memories of him in that way, so he will definitely be missed."

In particular, the 31-year-old was honored to be part of "Black Panther," which hit $1 billion at the box office and was praised by fans.

In particular, the 31-year-old was honored to be part of "Black Panther," which hit $1 billion at the box office and was praised by fans.

"I felt proud that I was able to be a part of a film that meant so much to so many people, one of [Lee's] most iconic characters that he finally got a chance to see that character come to life on the big screen," Jordan said.

"It was a sad day, honestly," the "Creed II" star told us of his reaction to finding out about Lee's death. "When I got the news, I was really, really shocked and it was so sad. It literally started raining. It felt like the sky was crying for us. It was really tough."

Lee was the co-creator of several beloved comic book characters, from Spider-Man and Black Panther to X-Men and the Fantastic Four. In addition to his cameos in Marvel films and shows, Lee served as an executive producer for many Marvel projects.

"Stan, what he did for so many people, changed the game, the face of entertainment," Jordan told us. "His contributions are endless, and I don't think we fully understand his impact right now, but we will in the future."

