Blake Shelton hopes the next 'Sexiest Man Alive' doesn't catch as much flack as he did

The country singer was named People's "Sexiest Man Alive" in 2017, but a new guy will receive the title Monday night.

Blake Shelton has to relinquish his "Sexiest Man Alive" title.

The 42-year-old country singer appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Monday and was asked about losing his title from People magazine.

"I feel like sexy ends when I'm not 'Sexiest Man Alive' any more," he said. "I don't feel like it exists any more. I feel like it's over."

Though he has no idea who will be crowned next, he wished him luck.

"I hope to hell it goes over way better than it did whenever I was 'Sexiest Man Alive,' though," he said. "I wish whoever it is luck."

When Shelton was named People's "Sexiest Man Alive" in 2017, it was a controversial choice with many folks sharing negative reactions online.

He responded to the hate in a self-deprecating manner. He went on "Ellen" in November 2017 to read some of the mean tweets he had received and used the hashtag, #DontHateMeCauseImBeautiful.

People is announcing the newest "Sexiest Man Alive" on Monday's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on NBC.

Watch Shelton on "Ellen" below.

