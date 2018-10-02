BMW reveals its all-new 3 Series and it has a high-tech feature that could give it an edge against Audi and Mercedes

news

BMW

The 2019 BMW 3 Series made it world debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show on Tuesday.

The new 330i will be powered by a 255 horsepower, turbocharged four-cylinder engine while the M340i will have a 382 hp straight six.

According to BMW, the all-wheel-drive 330i xDrive sedan can do 0-60 in 5.3 seconds while the M340i xDrive can make the same run in 4.2 seconds.

The 3 Series will also be loaded with serious tech including an intelligent personal assistant.

The 2019 BMW 330i sedan will go on sale in March with a starting price of $40,250.

The BMW just unveiled the all-new next generation 3 Series sedan at the 2018 Paris Motor Show on Tuesday.

Set to debut as a 2019 model, the seventh generation of BMW's iconic 3 Series debuts looks to offer a blend of traditional driving pleasure as well as a healthy dose of modern tech.

The 330i will be powered by a new 2.0-liter, 255 horsepower, turbocharged inline-four-cylinder engine and paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

According to BMW, the 330i can do 0-60 in just 5.6 seconds while the all-wheel-drive 330i xDrive can make the sprint in just 5.3 seconds. Both cars have a top speed of 155 mph.

The M340i and the all-wheel-drive M340i xDrive will be powered by a 382 hp version of the company's iconic inline-six. BMW believes the all-wheel-drive variant will be able to spring from 0-60 mph in a blistering 4.2 seconds.

In addition, the new 3 Series will be loaded with BMW's latest suite of tech features. These include the adaptive suspension, new speed-sensitive adaptive steering system, laser-based headlights, a head-up display, windshield wipers that spray washing fluid, acoustically tuned air vents, a full-series of semi-autonomous driver's assistance capabilities, and an updated iDrive 7.0 infotainment system.

The 3 Series will also be equipped with the brand's new BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. The artificial intelligence program is designed to help the driver use the car's features by using verbal commands. However, the system will also learn the driver's habits and preferences. For instance, if the driver tells the car he or she is cold, the system will automatically adjust the temperature based on data gathered from the driver.

The new 3 Series will launch in the US with the 330i and all-wheel-drive 330i xDrive sedans in March while the higher performance M340i and M34i xDrive sedans will follow later in the spring. A hybrid 330e is set to launch in 2020.

The BMW 330i will start at $40,250 while the 330i xDrive will cost an additional $2,000.

Pricing for the M340i and 330e have not been released.