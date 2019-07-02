The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) has released movie statistics for the month of June 2019.

According to box office records, Nigerian moviegoers spent a total of N402.9 million in theatres all over the country.

The figures could have been a lot closer to the N500 million made in the previous month if there were records for the second week of June.

Let's break it down

The month started on a high note with cinemas making N161 million with movies like 'Aladdin', 'John Wick' and 'Godzilla' leading the charts. These three movies made most of the earnings - over N103 million.

The cinema revenue dropped by the third week of the month despite the release of two new movies, 'Dark Phoenix' and 'Men In Black International'.

Both movies drew in over N44 million. Moviegoers spent a total of N95.7 million during this period.

Figures for the third and last week of the month were also low. Cinemas made N85 million and N61 million respectively.

However, there was one silver line. During the last weekend of the month of June, a Nollywood movie titled 'The Bling Lagosians' topped the box office.

This is a big deal considering the fact that the Nigerian film industry usually loses to foreign movies.

What is The Bling Lagosians?

Bolanle Austen-Peters makes her directorial debut with this movie which is about the affluent, over the top lifestyle of a Lagos family living in their past glory.

Talking about the movie, the director said, "In doing the Bling Lagosians, I observed certain things in our society and I decided to tell the story, a relatable story, that people would see and recognise this is the real us. This story is like a mirror, so we can look at ourselves in a mirror and see the flaws. This is a story of deceit, lust, love, greed, passion, it's a story of excess' but with redeeming qualities."

It features big stars like Mona Lisa Chinda, Alex Ekubo, Jide Kosoko, Toyin Abraham and former Big brother housemates, Bisola and Bambam.

The movie has received great reviews, with many calling it the best Nollywood movie of 2019.