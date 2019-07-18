The latest Spidey movie is still topping the Nigerian box office.

The Tom Holland-led movie made an extra N27.2 million over the weekend.

It has earned a total of N91.2 million since it debuted in cinemas across the country on July 5, 2019.

Sony's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' is still on top after spending its second weekend in theatres.

The Tom Holland-led movie has earned an extra N27.2 million according to the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN).

This brings its domestic grosses to N91.2 million. However, there has been a 36 per cent decline in ticket sales and a 26 per cent drop in admissions from its opening weekend.

Still, the 23rd adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is doing well internationally as it just crossed the $800 million mark.

According to Box Office Mojo, it has made exactly $858.8 making the latest Marvel superhero movie the third-biggest 'Spider-Man' film worldwide.

Nollywood fights a good battle

'Bling Lagosians' follows in the second position with N12.3 million. Bolanle Austen-Peters' directorial debut is currently spending its third week.

It has only seen a 21 per cent drop in ticket sales and another 20 per cent decline in weekend admissions. It started by topping the box office during the last weekend of June with N23 million from 45 cinemas across the country.

The Nollywood movie is currently one of the highest-earning films of the first part of the year despite only debuting in cinemas on June 16, 2019.

Newcomer 'Stuber' is in third place. Disney's R-rated comedy has only made N5.9 million.