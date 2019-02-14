Britam tower, has received the Emporis Skyscraper Award - the world’s most renowned prize for high-rise architecture.

Britam Tower was the first skyscraper in Africa to feature among the winners since its inception in 2000.

Nairobi’s Britam Tower is the only skyscraper in Africa worth its functions and aesthetics.

Britam tower, which is also the tallest building in East and Central Africa, rising from Nairobi’s skyline at 200 metres, has received the Emporis Skyscraper Award - the world’s most renowned prize for high-rise architecture.

Announcing the awards, Emporis, a leading database of information about building and construction projects, based in Germany, stated that Britam Tower was the first skyscraper in Africa to feature among the winners since its inception in 2000.

“Britam Tower by GAPP Architects and Triad Architects was the first skyscraper in Africa to feature in the top ten Emporis Skyscraper Award’s list. It made its way to the tenth position among other outstanding skyscrapers in the world,” Emporis said in a statement.

Winners were chosen by a jury of architectural experts from all over the world, while the nominated buildings are judged based on their achievements in functions and aesthetics.

The Britam Tower was assessed among other buildings in Europe, Asia and the United States that included Generali Tower in Milan, Chicago’s 150 North Riverside and Riverpoint.

The top spot went to the Lotte World Tower in Seoul, South Korea.

“Triad Architects takes pride in leading the design and construction processes of Britam Tower. The firm continues to design award-winning buildings in Africa. Our approach is to design creative and unique spaces that meet current international standards and are infused with an elegant local flair.

“We are proud to be associated with this prestigious list of outstanding skyscrapers,” the firm said in a statement.

Completed in November 2017, Britam Tower is owned by Britam Life Assurance Limited and was developed by Britam Properties, a subsidiary of Britam Holdings Limited. It is the firm’s flagship project for its property strategy.

Britam embarked on its property and real estate strategy in 2011, as part of the Group’s diversification strategy to provide real estate exposure to investing clients, by taking advantage of the thriving property sector in Kenya.